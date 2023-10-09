Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I love hearing about celebrities’ ride or die beauty products — and something really excites me when a star has an unyielding love for sunscreen. While sunscreen may not seem like the most glamorous skincare item, SPF is the one thing that can protect your skin from the damaging effects of UV rays — which Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix learned the hard way.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Madix revealed that her biggest skincare mistake was “getting in tanning beds and rebuking SPF.” Because she was never prone to burning, she wrongly assumed that she was “immune” to sun damage. But after experiencing a melanoma scare in 2018, sun protection has become her number one priority.

Now Madix doesn’t leave the house without slathering on some SPF. She has played around with many sunscreens over the years, and found that EltaMD makes the best nourishing formulas which not only protect her skin, but keep it well-hydrated too. As for her favorite from the brand? She simply couldn’t pick one. In fact, she regularly wears the UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 and the UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46 mixed together.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for just $39 and the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46 for just $41 at Amazon!

In all my years as a beauty editor, I had never heard of anyone blending two sunscreens together on a regular basis. Although, coming from Madix — who happens to be the queen of cocktails — this trick makes total sense. Much how she uses mixology to craft a delightful beverage, she says that combining the sunscreen formulas gives her “perfect protection” and a flawless, glowy finish.

Aside from the gorgeous finish and the stellar sun protection protection benefits, both of these sunscreens are complete skincare powerhouses too. The tinted and untinted versions are formulated with ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid which boost hydration and ultimately help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As Madix gets older, she mentioned that her skin has become drier, so she appreciates that these sunscreens keep her skin well moisturized and feeling fresh.

While many sunscreens also get a bad rep for feeling heavy on the skin, these picks from EltaMD are oil-free and noncomedogenic. This makes them a great choice not just for people with dry skin (like Madix), but also those with oily and acne-prone skin because they won’t clog pores or exasperate oiliness.

Essentially, these sunscreens are ideal for every skin type. But if you need any more convincing, just take a look at some of the Amazon reviews. Combined, these fan-favorite SPFs have over 45,000 five-star ratings! Sun protection never looked so good!

