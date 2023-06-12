The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Wedding Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day 2023? The official dates for the heaven-sent online shopping event have not yet been announced, but we can expect to see the two-day sale start in mid-July — as it has in years before. Don’t want to wait? Well, there’s no need to!

Amazon already has countless early Prime Day-style deals available. Planning a wedding? This will be your time to check so many things off your list!

The Absolute Best Wedding Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a little white dress, bridal accessories, a pretty guestbook or perhaps some bridal shower games, we’ve picked out some top-notch wedding deals available on Amazon Prime right now. Shop below!

This Versatile White Dress

If you’re a bride, you’ll likely need a white dress for your rehearsal dinner, bridal shower, engagement shoot, bachelorette party or even a minimony. This beautiful midi dress can be worn for any and all of the above!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress (originally $52) for just $33! You save 37%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sparkling Bridal Headpiece

Some bridal headpieces cost hundreds of dollars, but you can score this gorgeous crystal hair vine for under $10. Such a pretty piece that will suit so many bridal styles!

Get the Oiiki Rhinestone Bridal Headband (originally $10) for just $7 at Amazon! You save 28%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Guestbook

Make sure to find a great spot for this beautiful guestbook at your wedding! It even comes with a matching golden pen and a bonus table sign so everyone knows where to leave their love. Feel free to paste instant photos in as well!

Get the Merry Expressions Gold Guest Book & Pen (originally $35) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 43%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Bridal Shower Games

Get the competition going with these two-in-one game sheets! Each purchase comes with 50 sheets with a wedding word search game on one side and a “he said, she said” game on the other. Just remember to grab a couple of prizes for the winners!

Get the He Said She Said and Wedding Word Search Bridal Shower Games (originally $12) for just $9 at Amazon! You save 25%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Tote Bag

A wedding-specific bridal tote will make your wedding feel that much more special — and this spacious design will make sure you have room for all of your day-of essentials. Jewelry, accessories, vows, reception shoes — you won’t forget them in this bag!

Get the TOPDesign Canvas Tote Bag for Bride (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Wedding Vow Books

Writing your own vows? Instead of standing up there and reading off your phone or computer paper, make everything that much more romantic by using these vow books instead!

Get the United Esell Ivory Wedding Vow Books (originally $25) for just $15 at Amazon! You save 40%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Fuzzy Slippers

A little something blue! Slip into these fuzzy “I do” slippers while getting ready in the morning or to rest your tired feet after the festivities have come to a close. Also available in “I Do Crew” for bridesmaids!

Get the Dearfoams I Do Bride Slippers (originally $38) for just $18 at Amazon! You save 53%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

