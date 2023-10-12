Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: You can never have enough coats, especially during the transitional fall months. From leather jackets that instantly add a grungey flair, to tweed coats which look like you’re fresh from a Chanel runway, there are so many different outerwear styles to choose from. Of the wide variety of autumn-approved coat aesthetics, it’s practically required to add a traditional trench coat to your collection.

But here’s the thing — quality trench coats often come with a hefty price tag to match. Luckily for all of Us, retailers like Walmart have a lengthy list of options — all of which are inexpensive in cost but still boast top-notch quality. We came across a few gems while scrolling through Walmart online, including this dashing double-breasted wool coat. Shoppers can’t get enough of this “elegant” fall fashion essential, and it’s easy to see why.

This savvy shopper-approved choice features a Peter Pan collar and slanted pockets. And, yes, in case you were wondering, the pockets are actually functional! Perhaps best of all, though, you can snag this coat for a reasonable $78. What’s better than serving sheer sophistication without breaking the bank?

Along with the refined details and a streamlined silhouette, this beige coat comes in an array of covetable shades — including black, brown, dark green and dark grey blue. It’s comfy (and roomy) enough to layer with chunky fall knits, but fashion-forward enough for fancy dinners. Simply put, it’s a piece that stands the test of time — and can easily complement any ensemble in your wardrobe.

As noted above, shoppers are completely enamored with this “lovely coat.” One reviewer wrote, “Beautiful, bright, mustard color. Elegant.” Another happy customer said they “can’t wait to wear it,” and claims it’s a “great product.” Much to the delight of shoppers, this coat is available in an impressive range of sizes too. Available in XS to XXXL, reviewers recommend shoppers with a bigger bust size up for a comfortable fit. Easy enough! The machine-washable find is a match for any climate, with another owner confirming, “It’s perfect for a Florida winter coat, but further up north, it would probably be used more or less as a jacket.” Makes sense to Us!

This trench coat is the perfect way to upgrade your fall wardrobe, and no one will believe you got it at Walmart!

