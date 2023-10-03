Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fall fashion, there are few trends which stand the test of time quite like tweed, and that was more apparent than ever after Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show this week. Countless celebrities showed up wearing the preppy fabric, cementing it as a must-have wardrobe staple for for fall 2023 and beyond.

Unlike all those stars, though, many of us don’t have the budget to indulge in one of Chanel’s iconic tweed blazers (maybe one day that dream will become a reality for Us!). Luckily, we can almost always rely on Amazon to deliver some of the biggest trends at affordable prices. And unsurprisingly, this double-breasted tweed blazer is quickly rising on Amazon’s bestseller list.

The popular blazer from Happy Sailed features all of the high-end details of a designer piece for only *drumroll please* $80. And for a limited-time only, it’s also discounted up to 45% on select colors. With a price like that, we simply can’t skip this opportunity.

Get the Happy Sailed Womens Double Breasted Tweed Blazer for just $44 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 03, 2023, but are subject to change.

Aside from the chic tweed print (which comes in an array of multidimensional colors like black, blue, purple, red and white), this slim-fitting blazer features a sophisticated double breast design, lapel collar, deep side pockets and polished gold buttons along the front and down the sleeves. These refined elements give the item so much versatility: It’s tasteful enough for business meetings, but still flaunts a bit of personality making it ideal for fancy dinners and nights out on the town.

Shoppers absolutely rave about the blazer too. “This blazer has everything, and I mean everything, going for it! It looks like a high-end blazer from a very expensive, department store or boutique,” one reviewer says. While another mentions that the quality is “designer” and she “can’t believe it came from Amazon.”

Available in sizes Small to XX-Large, we’re also impressed with the range of the blazer. To be honest, the only thing it’s missing is a matching skirt for a full-on preppy look. Thankfully, regardless of the color you choose, the styling options are nearly endless: Team it with jeans and a satin top for a look that will take you from the office to happy hour in a snap. Or, if you’re looking to give it a high-fashion spin, try throwing it over a mini bodycon dress with thigh high boots and a designer bag (possibly a Chanel flap?).

One thing’s for sure: This blazer proves you don’t need to shell out a ton of money to get a designer look. Be sure to add to cart before the sale ends!

