Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Alexa Chung Does Italian Date Night in a Long Leather Trench

By
Getty
Alexa Chung.Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s as a model and TV presenter, Alexa Chung has epitomized effortless It-girl elegance — and her latest look is no exception.

At the 18th annual Rome Film Festival on Thursday, October 19, Chung supported boyfriend Tom Sturridge and his starring role in Widow Clicquot, an upcoming flick about the iconic Veuve Clicquot champagne dynasty. Prior to hitting the red carpet in a stunning pink dress from Lebanese label Super Yaya, the Mulberry muse flexed her fashion prowess in an oversized leather trench, pointed gray pumps and a $1,950 Miu Miu mini hobo bag in a silver shade. Naturally, the whole ‘fit was a hit — but we were immediately drawn to her outerwear choice.

The intersection between trench season and leather weather is fleeting, but Chung is making the most of it. Want to get the look? This affordable option from Amazon is just the ticket!

Alexa Chung
ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 19: Alexa Chung attends a red carpet for the movie “Widow Clicquot” during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Getty Images

Get the Chouyatou Faux-Leather Belted Trench Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

As this trench is of the faux leather variety, it certainly lacks the sheen of Chung’s dreamy designer piece — but it nails the slouchy silhouette. Thanks to the open front and belt detail, it can be layered over practically any ensemble. Stepping out for date night? Channel the OG British influencer and throw your trench on top of a pretty party dress. Heading to the office? Beat the breeze by pairing the coat with a chunky knit and sleek slacks.

While outerwear trends come and go, a trench is a staple that’s sure to elevate your seasonal wardrobe year after year. If this long pick doesn’t suit your style, read on for more!

Shop more leather jackets we love:

RISISSIDA Faux Leather Trench Coat

RISISSIDA Womens Faux Leather Trench Coats Mid Length, Vegan Pleather Long Jacket Double Breasted with Belt Black 22072 X-L
RISISSIDA
The glamorous button details on this faux-leather trench set it apart from the pack!
$69.98
See it!

LY VAREY LIN Belted Faux Leather Jacket

LY VAREY LIN Women Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket Lapel Blazer Coat with Bust Pocket
LY VAREY LIN
Shoppers adore the ‘vintage vibes’ and ‘oversized fit’ of this loose-fitting faux-leather jacket! If you’re not looking to invest in the real deal, this is an excellent value.
$45.99
See it!

RISISSIDA Faux Leather Blazer

RISISSIDA Women Faux Leather Blazer Jacket,Vegan Pleather Coat with Belt Black 2226 S
RISISSIDA
This belted blazer will add a healthy dash of cool to any ensemble for fall!
$54.98
See it!

Bellivera Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Bellivera Faux Leather Women Spring Moto Biker Coat Notch Lapel Cool Top 21002 Black S
Bellivera
The lengthy trench look isn’t for everyone, but the rocker aesthetic is always a hit — make it work for a more casual outing with a moto jacket!
$49.98
See it!

Not quite your style? Discover more jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Jada

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers

quiet-luxury-dresses-jumpsuits

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe

compliment-worthy-fall-fashion

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds That Will Earn You Compliment After Compliment

More Stories