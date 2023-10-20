Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s as a model and TV presenter, Alexa Chung has epitomized effortless It-girl elegance — and her latest look is no exception.

At the 18th annual Rome Film Festival on Thursday, October 19, Chung supported boyfriend Tom Sturridge and his starring role in Widow Clicquot, an upcoming flick about the iconic Veuve Clicquot champagne dynasty. Prior to hitting the red carpet in a stunning pink dress from Lebanese label Super Yaya, the Mulberry muse flexed her fashion prowess in an oversized leather trench, pointed gray pumps and a $1,950 Miu Miu mini hobo bag in a silver shade. Naturally, the whole ‘fit was a hit — but we were immediately drawn to her outerwear choice.

The intersection between trench season and leather weather is fleeting, but Chung is making the most of it. Want to get the look? This affordable option from Amazon is just the ticket!

Get the Chouyatou Faux-Leather Belted Trench Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

As this trench is of the faux leather variety, it certainly lacks the sheen of Chung’s dreamy designer piece — but it nails the slouchy silhouette. Thanks to the open front and belt detail, it can be layered over practically any ensemble. Stepping out for date night? Channel the OG British influencer and throw your trench on top of a pretty party dress. Heading to the office? Beat the breeze by pairing the coat with a chunky knit and sleek slacks.

While outerwear trends come and go, a trench is a staple that’s sure to elevate your seasonal wardrobe year after year. If this long pick doesn’t suit your style, read on for more!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more leather jackets we love:

RISISSIDA Faux Leather Trench Coat The glamorous button details on this faux-leather trench set it apart from the pack! $69.98 See it!

LY VAREY LIN Belted Faux Leather Jacket Shoppers adore the ‘vintage vibes’ and ‘oversized fit’ of this loose-fitting faux-leather jacket! If you’re not looking to invest in the real deal, this is an excellent value. $45.99 See it!

RISISSIDA Faux Leather Blazer This belted blazer will add a healthy dash of cool to any ensemble for fall! $54.98 See it!

Bellivera Faux Leather Moto Jacket The lengthy trench look isn’t for everyone, but the rocker aesthetic is always a hit — make it work for a more casual outing with a moto jacket! $49.98 See it!

Not quite your style? Discover more jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Quiet luxury may have taken centerstage in the fashion industry this year, but Jada Pinkett Smith proves it’s all about cozy luxury. In the midst of a bombshell book tour promoting her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith has embraced […]

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]