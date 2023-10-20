Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s as a model and TV presenter, Alexa Chung has epitomized effortless It-girl elegance — and her latest look is no exception.
At the 18th annual Rome Film Festival on Thursday, October 19, Chung supported boyfriend Tom Sturridge and his starring role in Widow Clicquot, an upcoming flick about the iconic Veuve Clicquot champagne dynasty. Prior to hitting the red carpet in a stunning pink dress from Lebanese label Super Yaya, the Mulberry muse flexed her fashion prowess in an oversized leather trench, pointed gray pumps and a $1,950 Miu Miu mini hobo bag in a silver shade. Naturally, the whole ‘fit was a hit — but we were immediately drawn to her outerwear choice.
The intersection between trench season and leather weather is fleeting, but Chung is making the most of it. Want to get the look? This affordable option from Amazon is just the ticket!
Get the Chouyatou Faux-Leather Belted Trench Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
As this trench is of the faux leather variety, it certainly lacks the sheen of Chung’s dreamy designer piece — but it nails the slouchy silhouette. Thanks to the open front and belt detail, it can be layered over practically any ensemble. Stepping out for date night? Channel the OG British influencer and throw your trench on top of a pretty party dress. Heading to the office? Beat the breeze by pairing the coat with a chunky knit and sleek slacks.
While outerwear trends come and go, a trench is a staple that’s sure to elevate your seasonal wardrobe year after year. If this long pick doesn’t suit your style, read on for more!
Shop more leather jackets we love:
- BlankNYC vegan leather trench — was $198, now $168!
- Fahsyee faux-leather trench — just $60!
- Tanming long faux-leather jacket — just $80!
RISISSIDA Faux Leather Trench Coat
LY VAREY LIN Belted Faux Leather Jacket
RISISSIDA Faux Leather Blazer
Bellivera Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Not quite your style? Discover more jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: