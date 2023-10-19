Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I love fall just as much as the next person, but I find it so difficult to dress myself. The weather really throws me for a loop when it’s 40 degrees in the morning and 65 by mid-afternoon. More often than not, I bundle up and am left feeling like a sweaty mess by lunchtime. Luckily, I found a solution: Lightweight sweaters.

These sweaters are exactly what they sound like: They’re not as chunky as your warmest sweaters, but they do keep the chilly air at bay. Plus, they’re great for layering and don’t look too bulky over light jackets. I’ve stocked up on a bunch recently, and they truly are the best items in my seasonal wardrobe.

Here I rounded up some of the softest, most stylish lightweight sweaters to add to your closet. Whether you’re looking for one to wear to a pumpkin patch or out to a nice dinner, we have the option for you. Happy shopping!

Casual Lightweight Sweaters

1. An Everyday Fall Back: Between the flattering V-neck cut and subtle block pattern, this sweater has the makings of a closet staple. Plus, comes in over 30 colors — was $46, now just $40!

2. A Knit Above the Rest: What sets this loose-fitting sweater apart from others is the unique knit pattern that makes it look a bit more elegant – just $39!

3. Cool, Calm and Collected: There’s something about the collar and deep V-neckline which make this Faherty polo sweater look effortlessly chic – just $158!

4. Cropped to Perfection: Wear this little ribbed number with some low-rise jeans to channel Y2K fashions — just $70!

5. Back to Basics: Everyone needs a simple black sweater in their wardrobe, and Lulus has one of the best — was $42, now just $34!

Dressy Lightweight Sweaters

6. Professional Loungewear: From a distance, this cardigan looks like a sleek blazer — was $50, now just $33!

7. Party Ready! We can’t get over the faux-fur cuffs on this WAYF cardigan — just $89!

8. Strawberry Girl Energy: All eyes will be on your when sporting this adorable pink sweater. The contrasting hem colors add a pop of personality — just $80!

9. Cashmere Stripes: Cashmere is the softest fabric around (we wish all of our sweaters were made of it!). Tuck this striped pick into a pair of navy slacks for an easy office outfit — just $248!

10. It’s All in the Details: The cold shoulder look is one of our favorite trends. This sweater from Revolve takes the style from day to night with the addition of dainty pearls along the cutouts — just $98!

Lightweight Turtleneck Sweaters

11. Add a Little Color to Your Closet: While this drop-shoulder turtleneck design comes in three neutral hues (off-white, brown and black) we can’t take our eyes off of the sage color — just $44!

12. Double Take: The unique design patterns along the sleeves and bodice transform this sweater into a wearable work of art — just $168!

13. Tasteful Ruffles: The ruffled neckline and cuffs add a feminine touch to this turtleneck — just $69!

14. Not So Basic: It’s incredible how a simple pattern can transform a closet basic into a statement piece. The diamond motif on this Proenza Schouler design looks oh-so sophisticated. Not to mention the sweater itself is unbelievably soft — it’s a splurge at $425!

15. Two-Toned Perfection: We never met a color-block garment we didn’t like. Case in point: Lulus Embrace the Season Sweater — just $56!

Lightweight Sweater Dresses

16. Keep it Simple: The best thing about sweater dresses? It’s a one and done piece that makes you look extremely put together. Pair this one from Lulus with some boots and you’re golden — was $59, now just $47!

17. Surprise! This sweater dress has a little secret: the top and bottom are separate, so you can get much more wear out of the whole ensemble – was $89, now just $71!

18. Get Ready to Go Out! You’ll never have to sacrifice style for warmth when you wear this sweater dress out on the town — just $168!

19. Tie it With a Bow: Sweater dresses have a reputation of being big and bulky. This design from Merokeety is not only form-fitting, but also beautifully accentuates your waist with a tie belt — was $56, now just $48!

20. Cable Knit Cutie: Layer this stylish sweater dress with stockings and booties for the perfect fall fit — was $70, now just $32!



