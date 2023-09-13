Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
An hourglass figure is gorgeous — but properly accentuating it and finding flattering clothing can be a bit messy. The wrong type of shirt or dress, for example, can lead to a boxy look, leaving your waist lost in the ether.
The Concept Wardrobe officially defines an hourglass figure as a “body shape characterized by hip and bust measurements nearly equal in size, with a narrower waist measurement.” Think: a literal hourglass.
A supportive bra is a good place to start, but when it comes time to style yourself, one of our favorite ways to accentuate an hourglass shape is with fitted finds that show off your naturally cinched waist! Ribbed and/or well-fitted knitwear is excellent for this, and now that we’re in fall shopping mode, this is the time to buy! Shop our Amazon picks below!
Knit Tops
1. Our Absolute Favorite: A fitted piece is great, but a cropped hem is also fantastic for emphasizing your figure. That’s why we love this Verdusa polo top!
2. We Also Love: The twist at the bust of this Lillusory long-sleeve top will only further your fabulousness!
3. We Can’t Forget: If you live in a warmer climate and fall is still tank top-friendly, try this Verdusa halter top!
4. Bonus: Instead of a regular T-shirt that could have unflattering effects, grab this fitted Zesica top for an elevated, figure-loving look!
Knit Sweaters
5. Our Absolute Favorite: Need something a little warmer than the above options? Let’s start you off with this Zesica sweater. Zipping it like the model is perfect for an hourglass shape!
6. We Also Love: While we love a plunging neckline on an hourglass figure, this Danedvi turtleneck sweater is just as good — especially with the curved, cropped hem!
7. We Can’t Forget: This Merokeety sweater is like a cold-weather version of a henley top, complete with the buttons!
8. Bonus: We didn’t forget about you, cardigan lovers! Skip the chunky knits and opt for this Urban CoCo cropped cardi instead!
Knit Dresses
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Ribbed, knit dresses are seriously made for hourglass shapes! This Anrabess midi dress is definitely one of our must-haves of the season!
10. We Also Love: The way the fabric gathers on this Prettygarden dress is unbelievably flattering. Which color is your favorite?
11. We Can’t Forget: For a look that covers you up but still shows off your figure beautifully, check out this collared Merokeety sweater dress!
12. Bonus: Going out to dinner or an event and need to dress up? We can’t imagine a better pick for fall than this Zesica tie-waist dress!
13. Extra Credit: Love a color-block moment? You’ll get so many compliments on this dual-tone Versuda dress!
Knit Bottoms
14. Our Absolute Favorite: Ruched and ready for pumpkin picking or the farmer’s market, this Earkoha midi skirt will be a staple for you. We adore how longer skirts really emphasize your figure as opposed to minis!
15. We Also Love: That said, if you do want something shorter, stick with something visibly high-waisted and tight, like these OQQ skirts!
16. We Can’t Forget: Knit pants are actually one of our top-tier picks for hourglass figures. Instead of veering toward wide-leg styles, check out these flared The Drop sweater pants!
17. Bonus: These Kafiloe rib-knit yoga pants are also excellent for something more similar to leggings. So affordable too!
Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!