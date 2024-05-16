Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bella Hadid is on the move! The supermodel has officially entered her entrepreneur era with the launch of her new fragrance brand Orabella. On May 14, she took to Instagram to share that Orabella was now available in Ulta Beauty stores throughout the US in an adorable Instagram carousel.She smiled wide and captioned the four-picture post, “How I feel about @orebella launching at every single @ultabeauty in the country.” Hadid continued, “To everyone that has already gone to get theirs…. I wish i could squeeze you!!!!! thank you.”

We can’t wait to go to Ulta to check out Hadid’s new fragrances, however, the model’s ensemble made us do a double take. The 27-year-old wore an all-white get-up, which included Guizio’s White Fontana Midi Skirt. The luxurious skirt features ruffles, an elasticized waistband and two pockets. You can shop her exact look while it’s on sale for $192 at Ssense.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to channel Hadid’s Bohemian chic look, you’ve come to the right place. We found a near-spot-on lookalike on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Tronjori’s Tiered Pleated Midi Skirt is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers, who raved they purchased it in multiple colors. The hype behind this dream style is so real! The soft midi skirt has an elastic waistband and an adjustable drawstring to ensure the perfect fit. In terms of style, it features an A-line silhouette and ruffled tiers.

Get the Tronjori Midi Skirt for just $30 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The skirt comes in white, black, denim blue and light blue in women’s sizes XS through XXL. We love this skirt because it’s so versatile. Depending on your mood, you can use it to achieve your desired aesthetic. Team it with a graphic T-shirt and a thin pair of trainers like the Adidas Samba for a street-style-approved look. You can take a page from Hadid’s book and wear it with a white blouse for a monochromatic look. The options truly are endless!

Savvy Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this “beautiful skirt” and left detailed comments sharing their thoughts. “I was looking for a basic denim skirt,” one five-star reviewer began. “This fits the bill.” Along with a “great fit,” the customer liked the “beautiful fabric.” According to the shopper, “It goes with everything.”

Another five-star commenter raved that the skirt was “just what I was looking for.” According to the shopper, the skirt is “very comfy and looks good.” The reviewer revealed they “already bought a second one” and were “considering” purchasing a third.

Whether you’re celebrating a big accomplishment like Bella Hadid or spending time with your loved ones, you can’t go wrong with a white midi skirt! This Tronjori Midi Skirt looks almost identical to the one worn by the supermodel. Best of all? You can snag it on Amazon for just $30!

See it: Get the Tronjori Midi Skirt for just $30 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

