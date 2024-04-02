Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you probably look to your favorite celebrities and influencers for inspiration. When you need a little encouragement, pull up an interview or an acceptance speech from your favorite A-Lister and it’ll give you the extra boost you need to keep going. Many of Us swoon over their glamorous red carpet hair and makeup. On a more casual basis, all it takes is one look at a paparazzi snapshot or a peek at their Instagram to get fashion inspo.

Over the past few years, many celebrities and influencers have worn one trendy pair of sneakers. Katie Holmes, Harry Styles, Austin Butler, and Taylor Swift are a few notable names bitten by the Adidas Samba bug. The Samba love doesn’t just end with celebrities. Everyday shoppers helped propel these notoriously popular sneaks to iconic footwear status. They’re so comfy and versatile enough that they go with every outfit you can imagine. Plus, they’re always on trend, so they’re often sold out.

Get the adidas Samba Sneakers for $100 at Nordstrom!

Luckily, the Sambas are back, better, and available in a brand new colorway many of Us can’t wait to style this spring. The white/solar red/off-white shade is one of our favorite colorways. The bright solar red is the perfect pop of color while the white and off-white hues serve as the perfect contrast. They come in five other colors that are just as stunning in women’s sizes 5 through 14.

The classic silhouette makes them perfect for dressing them up or down. Team these sneaks with jeans and a graphic tee for a more laid-back approach. If you want to turn an office look into a street-style blog-worthy ensemble pair it with oversized camo pants, a white blouse and a black blazer. You can even team them with flowy skirts or maxi dresses.

One satisfied customer raved the Sambas are “extremely comfortable” and mentioned they had four pairs and “purchase more colors” in the future. Another five-star reviewer raved over the shoe’s versatility. “The style and color compliment many colors and they look and feel great,” the shopper said.

If you want to elevate your footwear collection this spring, opt for a pair of classic sneaks. The Adidas Sambas are a celeb-approved option that shoppers love. Be sure to snag this style while it’s still available.

