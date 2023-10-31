Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No surprise here: Katie Holmes is giving Us yet another lesson in how to nail cool-girl street style. Whether you’ve been obsessed with the Dawson’s Creek star’s fashion evolution through the years or find yourself swooning over her ever-trending sweater game each fall, you can finally snag the Adidas kicks which tie her effortless looks together with ease: the Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneakers. These classic sneaks have also been seen on A-listers like Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler, just to name a few. Not only are they particularly popular at the moment (seriously, it seems like they’re always sold out!), they’re genderless and fluid as time — the perfect staple for your always-on wardrobe.

Get the Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker for just $100 at Nordstrom!

The iconic three-stripe shoe has a cushioned footbed with over 3,000 rave 5-star reviews. One five-star fan wholeheartedly exclaimed, “Best purchase ever! It is comfortable and has great style.” They’re versatile and can be worn with a woven chunky knit and relaxed pants á la Holmes — or even with a sequin dress for a bit of flair. Talk about a surprising party season staple! The 44-year-old has been snapped in her Sambas on multiple occasions in recent months, and seems to enjoy teaming them with her beloved Alo Yoga sweatpants.

If you’re worried about keeping the suede clean after splashing through a muddy puddle, we’ve got you covered. Add this affordable suede shoe cleaning kit to your Nordstrom cart, or follow our DIY pro tip: All you need is a dry cloth dipped in white vinegar or rubbing alcohol. Simply massage it back and forth until the stain comes out and, voilà, clean shoes!

To find the right fit, one reviewer suggested sizing down, saying, “These are my first pair of Adidas, and I absolutely love them…I did half size down, and they fit great.” But with free shipping and an excellent returns program at Nordstrom, you can try them out for yourself without any additional cost. So, why wait? Strut your style in sneakers that speak for themselves. These shoes rarely stay in stock for long — smash that “Add to Cart” button accordingly!

See it: Get the Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker for just $100 at Nordstrom!

