The Nordstrom Fall Sale has arrived! This massive shopping event features deals on thousands upon thousands of popular items, from fashionable finds to beauty buys and home essentials.
Since this sale is so big, we’re here to help you narrow things down and fill your cart up with the very best picks. Shop our curated list below — and remember, this sale only lasts for a limited time!
Fashion
Barefoot Dreams is the belle of the ball when it comes to cozy fashion, and this cardigan is always a hit with Nordstrom shoppers!
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan — was $145, now $65!
- Thread & Supply Plaid Woven Shacket — was $49, now $22!
- Tory Burch Small Kira Woven Leather Shoulder Bag — was $648, now $324!
- Eberjey Stripe Sandwashed Organic Cotton Pajamas — was $198, now starting at $59!
- Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace — was $70, now starting at $56!
Beauty
IT Cosmetics has made a name thanks to their gentle, aesthetically-pleasing products — and this set is no exception!
- IT Cosmetics It’s Day-to-Night Skin Love Moisturizer Set — was $75, now $45!
- Too Faced Too Femme Heart Core Lipstick — was $26, now $18!
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Duo — was $208, now $177!
- Bumble and Bumble Hydration to the Rescue Set — $122 value, now $55!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit — was $30, now $25!
Home
Turn your home into an oasis thanks to this elegant fragrance set!
- Earl of East Jardin de la Lune Scented Candle & Home Mist Gift Set — was $62, now $43!
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — was $749, now $599!
- Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet — was $175, now $99.95!
- UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket — was $98, now starting at $64!
- Thompson Street Studio Patchwork Linen & Cotton Accent Pillow — was $290, now $99.97!
