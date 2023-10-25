Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
No way. Yes way! It’s Way Day! Wayfair’s most famous sale event has made its official return for 2023. From October 25-26, you can take up to 80% off your most-wanted home finds, from furniture to decor and beyond!
Ready to shop the deepest discounts on the best items? It’s truly impossible to list them all — search the site if you’re looking for something specific! — but we’re here to inspire your shopping cart with our absolute faves! Shop fast!
Foundstone Gil Moroccan Handmade Flatweave Wool Rug, 5′ x 7’6″
A versatile favorite! Also available in eight other sizes!
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Yes, this beauty folds down into a bed!
Kingswood Fir Artificial Christmas Tree With Lights
It’s about that time! Keep things easy with this highly-rated, pre-lit tree!
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
It’s the vacuum on everyone’s wish list!
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Storage heaven in a mid-century modern style!
AllModerm Scotia Metal Table Lamp
The best decor is both chic and functional. This lamp nails it!
Bissell TableTop Air Purifier
A small but mighty addition for your home!
Check out even more of our favorite Way Day deals:
- Wayfair Sleep 6″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress, Full — was $300, now $170!
- Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand — was $305, now $173!
- Gwen 46″ Console Table — was $415, now $137!
- Latitude Run Boucle Fabric Wood Bench — was $632, now $270!
- Wade Logan Task Chair — was $106, now $92!
- Little Seeds Haven 3-in-1 Convertible Crib — was $782, now $309!
- Endless Summer 30″ Gas Outdoor Fire Pit — was $420, now $199.99!
Looking for something else? Shop more Way Day deals here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!