Way Day Is Here! Shop Deals Up to and Over 80% Off for 2 Days Only

By
wayfair-way-day-2023
Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No way. Yes way! It’s Way Day! Wayfair’s most famous sale event has made its official return for 2023. From October 25-26, you can take up to 80% off your most-wanted home finds, from furniture to decor and beyond!

Ready to shop the deepest discounts on the best items? It’s truly impossible to list them all — search the site if you’re looking for something specific! — but we’re here to inspire your shopping cart with our absolute faves! Shop fast!

Foundstone Gil Moroccan Handmade Flatweave Wool Rug, 5′ x 7’6″

wayfair-way-day-area-rug
Wayfair

A versatile favorite! Also available in eight other sizes!

Was $130You Save 73%
On Sale: $35
See it!

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

wayfair-way-day-sofa-bed
Wayfair

Yes, this beauty folds down into a bed!

Was $880You Save 57%
On Sale: $380
See it!

Kingswood Fir Artificial Christmas Tree With Lights

wayfair-way-day-christmas-tree
Wayfair

It’s about that time! Keep things easy with this highly-rated, pre-lit tree!

Was $143You Save 53%
On Sale: $67
See it!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

wayfair-way-day-dyson-vacuum
Wayfair

It’s the vacuum on everyone’s wish list!

Was $470You Save 36%
On Sale: $299.99
See it!

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

wayfair-way-day-dresser
Wayfair

Storage heaven in a mid-century modern style!

Was $689You Save 65%
On Sale: $240
See it!

AllModerm Scotia Metal Table Lamp

wayfair-way-day-table-lamp
Wayfair

The best decor is both chic and functional. This lamp nails it!

Was $100You Save 53%
On Sale: $47
See it!

Bissell TableTop Air Purifier

wayfair-way-day-air-purifier
Wayfair

A small but mighty addition for your home!

Was $116You Save 66%
On Sale: $39
See it!

Check out even more of our favorite Way Day deals:

Looking for something else? Shop more Way Day deals here!

qvc-always-pan-set

Fall decor

Satin-Pillowcase

