Redefine Beauty Sleep with Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Skin and Hair As You Snooze

Satin-Pillowcase
Keeping up with skin and hair care can feel like fighting a losing battle. As we age, skin often becomes more sensitive, while hair often becomes more brittle. This terrible twosome of aging effects can result in skin looking irritated and split ends abounding on once-luscious locks, and it can feel like it takes a village of serums, creams, lotions and potions to even attempt to counteract the visible weakening of our skin and hair.

What if we told you there’s something you can do to contribute to improving hair and skin health at the same time… and you can even do it in your sleep? No, we don’t have a bag of magic beans to sell you, but we do have a recommendation for making the most of your beauty sleep — and it starts with switching out the very pillowcase you sleep on for something infinitely more luxurious at a decidedly bargain-basement price. See, Amazon’s top-selling pillowcase set is on sale now, and thousands of shoppers rave that these satin wonders have reinvented their skin and hair health without having to do anything more than catch some ZZZ’s. Read on to get the scoop on what makes satin the “It” fabric for beauty mavens looking to sleep easier — and healthier.

Get the Bedsure Queen Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack on Amazon now starting at just $8!

Honestly, for just $4 a pop right now for some colors, you can’t afford not to snag this sweet deal on a 2-pack of Bedsure satin pillowcases — but what actually makes them so darn special?

Made of premium fabric, Bedsure’s silk-like 100% polyester satin pillowcases offer extreme smoothness and softness, protecting delicate facial and scalp hair from scratches, creases and tugs, helping to reduce split ends for your long-suffering locks. Satin is a great fabric for hair and skin, gentle on even the most sensitive flesh thanks to its innate silkiness, which rubs much less abrasively against skin than other more textured fabrics. Less texture means less chance for hair and skin to snag, and more chance for you to give a new meaning to the phrase “beauty sleep.”

The greatness of Bedsure’s pillowcases isn’t all about the hair and skin benefits, though that’s certainly a major aspect! The pillowcase set is available in a ton of different colors, including champagne, black, peach pearl and teal, all but ensuring you’ll find a shade to perfectly match your bedroom’s decor (and other bedding). The pillowcases also come in different sizes at varying prices (all on sale now), including Standard, King and even a body pillow-sized option. Bedsure’s pillowcases are also incredibly easy to clean — just turn them inside out, place inside a mesh laundry bag and wash with a mild detergent. That’s it! Thanks to the fabric’s unique dyeing technique, you can be confident in the pillowcases’ vibrancy without having to worry about color fading with each wash.

Get the Bedsure Queen Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack on Amazon now starting at just $8!

Satin pillowcases have a wide array of big-name fans, including Kelly Ripa, who confessed to the Live with Kelly and Michael audience in 2015 that her secret to frizz-free, camera-ready hair was sleeping on a silk pillowcase: “My hair stylist said, ‘You’ve got to get a silk pillowcase to keep your hair under control, and your face won’t wrinkle!'” Being Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bed pillowcases, Bedsure’s Queen Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack clearly has tons more converts that love the product too — in fact, nearly 215,000 Amazon shoppers have given the set a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating after testing the pillowcases out for themselves!

“Overall, these pillow cases have been wonderful,” raved one 5-star fan. “I love how soft they are. My hair is not nearly as frizzy. I had trouble spots on my skin that I did not realize were from my pillow cases until I switched to these.” The shopper also added of the fabric’s feel, “The cases are very soft to the touch. And they keep cool throughout the night! As a hot sleeper, I appreciate not having to flip my pillow mid-sleep.” Another customer shared, “I have gotten other popular satin pillows on Amazon that didn’t make it a week without rips and stretches, [but] these are the toughest ones yet. It has been two weeks and they look like the first day I bought them. My face stubble has done nothing to hurt these and neither had the washing machine. I especially love the way they fold over the pillow on the open end…Final verdict: Cheaper in price than others, and way better quality and durability.”

Others extolled the virtues of the pillowcases after becoming Bedsure converts: “What really sets this pillowcase apart, though, is its remarkable benefits for hair and skin,” enthused an Amazon shopper. “As someone with frizzy hair and sensitive skin, I was skeptical about the claims made by satin pillowcases. However, after using the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for a few weeks, I’m now a firm believer.” A similarly-happy sleeper added, “I have noticed a big difference in my hair! With my normal covers I would lose SO much hair due to the friction but now when I slept with these I wake up with all my hair still on my head!” Pick up your own Bedsure Queen Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack while it’s on sale now, and experience a pillowcase that hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by for their beauty sleep!

See it: Get the Bedsure Queen Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack on Amazon now starting at just $8!

