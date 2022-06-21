Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beauty sleep! According to webMD, “When it comes to your beauty routine, sleep may be the closest thing there is to a fountain of youth.” In fact, getting a good night’s sleep leads to a glowing complexion, fewer wrinkles, less puffy eyes and healthier hair — not to mention more energy! And one celebrity who understands the power of a solid sleep routine is the age-defying Kelly Ripa.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared one of her best-kept beauty secrets with her audience in 2015: a silk pillowcase. “I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I would wake up in the morning with crazy bedhead, like, all over the place!” the 51-year-old said. “And my hair stylist said, ‘You got to get a silk pillowcase to keep your hair under control and your face won’t wrinkle.’”

Who knew that youthful skin came down to quality sleep? As someone who owns a silk pillowcase, I can attest to its many benefits. Not only does it keep my face and hair from getting creased, but it also feels absolutely divine on my face. Below are two silk pillowcase options — premium and affordable. Don’t sleep on Ripa’s anti-aging solution!

This Premium Silk Pillowcase

For the ultimate luxury sleep experience, try the OG in silk pillowcases — Slip. This brand is beloved by so many stars, from Kyle Richards to Kim Kardashian. Crafted from 100% pure mulberry silk, the material is buttery soft and shiny. As one shopper said, “It is smooth against my skin, cool throughout the night and washes beautifully. It really does contribute to a better night’s sleep.”

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase for $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Affordable Silk Pillowcase

With over 247,000 reviews, this pillowcase is the top bestseller in bed pillow pillowcases on Amazon. And you can’t beat this deal — two pillowcases for the price of one, starting at just $8! One shopper even called this pillowcase “life-changing!” Another customer gushed, “LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair-breakage and I’ve already noticed a huge difference!”

Get the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin starting at $8 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!