Sweet Dreams! The 9 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2022

We can’t function without a good night’s sleep, but our goal is to get a great night’s sleep. And lately, we’ve been struggling to catch high-quality Zs. Over time, our mattress has lost its magic and our pillows have lost their perfection. We end up tossing and turning trying to get comfortable to no avail. And to make matters worse, we often wake up with a stiff neck or creased face. It’s pretty much the opposite of beauty sleep.

Luckily, there’s a solution: silk pillowcases. These soft sleep covers are a bedtime game-changer! Not only do they feel luxuriously gentle against your skin, they also protect your face from developing wrinkles and hair from getting frizzy. We rounded up our nine favorite silk pillowcases the Internet has to offer below. Get ready for your best sleep yet!

This Top-Performing Pillowcase

According to both CNN and Good Housekeeping, this is the best silk pillowcase on the market. Some of its standout features include high-quality fabric, a comfortable cooling feel and a great fit. Super soft and easy to wash!

Get the Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Frizz Pillowcase

Say bye-bye to bedhead and hello to smooth hair with this pure silk pillowcase! This hypoallergenic cover is curl-friendly and dermatologist-recommended.

Get the MYK Silk Pure Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for $25 from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Gold Standard Pillowcase

Considered the OG of silk pillowcase, Slip’s luxury style is the top of its class. Now that I sleep with this pillowcase, I can never go back to cotton covers. The material is so soothing, and I love how I wake up with a fresh face.

Get Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase for$89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This No. 1 Bestselling Pillowcase

With over 171,000 five-star reviews, this satin pillowcase is the top bestseller on Amazon. Plus, it’s only $10 for a set of two! You can’t beat that deal.

Get the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Leopard-Print Pillowcase

When we tell friends we had a wild night, we just meant that we slept on this leopard-print pillow. Club Bed over Club Med any day! One customer gushed, “I love the cool and soft satin against my skin and hair. Besides being so comfortable to sleep on, this satin pillowcase also helps tame frizz and reduce hair breakage while sleeping.”

Get the Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase with Zipper for $18 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Synthetic Silk Pillowcase

Made from polyester satin charmeuse, this affordable pillowcase is friction-free, durable and moisture-wicking. This style is an easy alternative to your standard silk pillowcase.

Get the Morning Glamour 2-Pack Signature Box Pillowcases for $17 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Travel Pillowcase

Take your silk pillowcase on the go with this travel and toddler size pillowcase. Shoppers say that this pillowcase helps relieve acne and tame bedhead.

Get the Spasilk Pure Silk Pillowcase for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Floral Pillowcase

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking — especially when they’re on your pillow! Give your bedroom a refresh with this mulberry silk pillowcase, available in a variety of fun colors and patterns.

Get the SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin with Hidden Zipper Print for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fan-Favorite Pillowcase

Reviewers rave about this top-rated silk pillowcase. As one customer declared, “I can’t recommend this product enough. 10/10 would buy again.” And it’s currently on sale right now for 40% off!

Get the ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health for $24 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

