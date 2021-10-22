Get the Best Beauty Sleep With This Slip Silk Mask From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Halloween right around the corner, it seems fitting that we often feel like zombies sleepwalking through our busy schedules. Our bodies are now permanently programmed to wake Us up early. Gone are the glory days when we could sleep in without a care in the world. We pine for extra hours of rest, but something always gets in the way — the sun’s glare, the neighbor’s lawnmower, the alarm clock’s irritating chime. We miss our beauty sleep! And judging by these dark circles, our eyes miss that tranquil trance as well.

Sleep aids can be habit-forming, and meditation apps are hit-or-miss. So, how can we guarantee a good night’s sleep? Luckily for you, we found the softest solution — a silky sleep mask from Nordstrom. This top-rated tool will gently shield your eyes from bright light. And since the holidays are coming up, this portable product makes the perfect stocking stuffer! My brother bought me this exact eye mask, and it’s a game-changer — truly the best gift I’ve ever received. Have the sweetest dreams all season long with this Slip sleep mask!

Get the Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask for just $50 at Nordstrom!

The Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask has been refined over a decade to provide unparalleled shine, softness, thickness and durability. Crafted from the highest grade non-absorbent mulberry silk, this eye mask is the epitome of luxe loungewear. The elasticated strap also allows for comfort and flexibility — it’s not too loose or too tight. Slip on this sleep mask and prepare to experience the most soothing slumber. It’s like a spa treatment for your eyes! Delicate and dreamy. The Slip brand is all about anti-aging, anti-sleep-crease and anti-bedhead, so you’ll look and feel rejuvenated with this silk sleep mask.

If you’re sensitive to light, this sleep mask is bound to become your new best friend. Silky-soft yet secure, the eye guard will block any brightness from interrupting your sleep cycle. Ideal for your nighttime routine or travel, this Slip sleep mask will help you get some rest in style. Take this comfy eye cover from your nightstand to your carry-on bag — you’ll finally be able to fall asleep on red-eye flights! And with ten gorgeous colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find a shade that pairs well with your pajamas.

Get the Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that this luxurious sleep mask is worth the splurge. One rave review exclaimed: “The best sleep mask on the market! Love, love, love!” Another shopper shared, “I’ve slept like an angel this past week thanks to the Slip silk mask. I searched far and wide for a quality mask and this one definitely fits the bill!” If you’re on the fence about this product, just read this review: “This is the only sleep mask you’ll ever need. It feels like wearing a cloud [on] your face but helps keep all light out. It doesn’t leave marks and doesn’t cause any breakouts or issues that some sleep masks do.” And one shopper echoed those sentiments, saying, “You feel like you have our own personal blackout blinds. Highly recommend!”

For a peaceful bedtime paradise, treat yourself or your loved ones to this Slip Pure Slip Sleep Mask. Sweet dreams!

See It! Get the Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Slip here and shop all holiday gifts from Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!