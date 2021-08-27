The Best Body Pillows for a Good Night’s Sleep

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you suffering from discomfort when it’s time to get some shuteye after a long day? Many of Us out there have tried what feels like every remedy under the sun to achieve a better night’s sleep. If you’re struggling to get the recommended eight hours a night, chances are, you feel the same. Weighted blankets, sleep masks, soothing white noise machines — you name it. We’ve tried it all, and you likely have too! Of course, there are over-the-counter and prescription medications that are designed to assist with insomnia and other sleep-related conditions, but getting medicine involved may feel like a drastic measure.

There simply has to be an alternative! Here’s a thought: What about adding some extra cushioning to your bed that may help support a better night’s sleep? We love our pillows, but sometimes we need something more — and that’s when a body pillow can seriously come in handy. They may provide you with the added support that you need to get to sleep faster, and most importantly, stay asleep so that you can score your proper beauty rest! While it may not be the solution for every shopper, there are many benefits to using these products.

Quick Picks — Our Top 3 Body Pillows:

Who Is a Body Pillow For?

A body pillow can be useful for any type of sleeper, but a few factors come to mind when we think of who can get the most benefits from these products. The first is anyone who’s pregnant — the extra weight from pregnancy can use some added support, which is why anyone who’s expecting may decide to go for a body pillow to help them sleep more soundly. Anyone who deals with back pain may also benefit immensely from a body pillow. But if we’re being honest, a body pillow is truly made for anyone who has trouble sleeping for any reason. If you think that a body pillow is right for you, check out our top seven picks below!

Best Body Pillows

Mindful Design Cooling Memory Foam Full Body Pillow

If you’re a hot sleeper and are in desperate need of relief to get a good night’s rest, this is definitely the pillow for you. It’s made of an amazing memory foam material that’s infused with cooling gel that won’t keep you awake at night. No more tossing and turning here!

Get the Mindful Design Cooling Memory Foam Full Body Pillow for prices starting at $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Nestl Coolest Pillow Heat and Moisture Reducing Ice Silk and Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow

This is another great body pillow for anyone who’s a hot sleeper. It’s designed to keep you from constantly flipping over your pillow to the cooler side. We’ve all been there, but this pillow has the ability to keep itself cool at all times. Sweet dreams are made of this [pillow]!

Get the Nestl Coolest Pillow Heat and Moisture Reducing Ice Silk and Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow w/ Shredded Memory Foam

Shoppers say that the quality and comfort of this pillow are beyond outstanding. According to a slew of enthusiastic reviewers, it’s reportedly “worth every penny” — and then some! If you’re looking for some extra comfort while you sleep, this is a fantastic pillow to add to your current bedspread now.

Get the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow w/ Shredded Memory Foam for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Oubonun Premium Adjustable Loft Quilted Body Pillows

In our search for the best of the best, this is definitely one of the most popular body pillows that we came across. Shopper after shopper says that they love the fluffiness, and even the pickiest of reviewers claim that they were seriously impressed with the comfort that this pillow provided!

Get the Oubonun Premium Adjustable Loft Quilted Body Pillows for prices starting at $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Chilling Home Pregnancy Pillows for Sleeping

This is one of the more elaborate body pillows that we spotted in our search, which is why it’s ideal for anyone who’s currently pregnant! The full support that it can provide may guarantee that you get a great night’s sleep when you’re expecting. Of course, even if you’re not pregnant, this pillow can do wonders for your sleep habits!

Get the Chilling Home Pregnancy Pillows for Sleeping for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Milliard U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow

Body pillows that are shaped in a “U” style like this one are incredibly popular. You can switch between either side and not worry about moving the pillow with you as you sleep! We also love that you can control the amount of memory foam, so you’ll get the exact level of firmness that you feel comfortable with.

Get the Milliard U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

INSEN Pregnancy Pillow

Another seriously popular pregnancy pillow is this one from INSEN . We love its shape and you can use it for so much more than just sleeping. Lay it on your couch to create a comfortable back support while you veg out and watch Netflix. The possibilities are endless, and they’re all comfortable!

Get the INSEN Pregnancy Pillow for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

