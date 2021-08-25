This 2-Piece Athletic Set Is Almost Too Cute for Sweating

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for activewear is its own category of shopping. It’s its own experience. While for everyday life we might veer more toward loose clothing in simple colors, we get to have a little more fun with our activewear. We go for bright and we go for tight (but still comfy, of course). And sometimes a piece is so cute we might turn it into an athleisure piece we wear casually too!

This two-piece set, for example, is so cute that we want to wear it everywhere. It’s so cute that we’d almost feel bad getting sweaty in it — almost. It definitely helps that it’s made of a sweat-wicking material!

Get the PINKSAVIOR Two-Piece Athletic Sports Set starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is 100% the type of set that can motivate you to get moving. You’ll feel like a fitness queen when you slip on the short-sleeve crop top and the matching, high-rise, seamless yoga pants. Such a flattering duo! Each piece has four-way stretch, and we really love how the super-wide waistband will accentuate our figure without digging in.

Whether you’re hitting the track, going for a nature run, doing yoga in the living room, pumping weights at the gym or cycling on your Peloton, this set is made for it all. It’s also a must for one of our favorite activities: lying on the couch and watching TV. It’s not our fault that athletic clothing often works best for lounging!

Get the PINKSAVIOR Two-Piece Athletic Sports Set starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

The color options for this set are fabulous too, really putting that icing on the cake. You can keep it classic with black or dark grey, or you can opt for a pop with avocado green, light blue, turquoise, wine red or sunny yellow. Our preference? Buying more than one, of course. You can always mix and match too!

Feel free to mix and match with non-athletic pieces as well. One of these tops could definitely go with any pair of jeans you own, or maybe cropped culottes. You could also opt for the yoga pants instead and pair them with an oversized tee or a knotted button-up. We know we’d wear it with a large, cozy sweatshirt all winter long too!

Get the PINKSAVIOR Two-Piece Athletic Sports Set starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more athletic top and bottom sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!