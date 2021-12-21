Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on television for over a decade — and OG star Kyle Richards looks just as flawless now as she did when the show first aired. Every episode, we marvel over the 52-year-old’s radiant glow and youthful complexion. So, what’s Richards’ skincare secret?

“I started sleeping with a silk pillow because they say that if you sleep with a silk pillow, it prevents lines on your face. And I’m here to tell you that it’s true,” Richards revealed on a recent Amazon Live broadcast. “I only bought one for me…and then every night, my husband [Mauricio Umansky] was stealing my pillow. But now, everyone loves them, so we all have the silk pillows and they’re so soft. And I really do feel like it makes a difference because I don’t wake up with — you know how you wake up with sheet prints on your face? You don’t wake up with that. Plus, I guess because it’s silk, it slides on — it doesn’t push your skin together. It’s comfortable and it’s good for your skin and hair, so these are awesome to have. And take it from me, get one for your partner if you have one, because otherwise, they’re going to steal it from you.”

Richards recommended the Slip silk pillowcases as part of her Ultimate Gift Guide for the holidays. If you want to get the best beauty sleep, invest in this luxurious bedding. You won’t regret it! Trust Us — I always get a good night’s sleep, thanks to my Slip pillowcase.

Get the Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase for just $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase is truly a sweet dream come true. According to Slip, these pillowcases are anti-aging, anti-sleep crease and anti-bedhead. Win-win-win! These pillowcases absorb significant less face cream than cotton pillowcases, as well as reduce friction by 43% on average. The result? Less fine lines and hair damage, and more moisture and protection. Crafted with commissioned Slipsilk, these pillowcases provide the optimum combo of shine, softness, thickness and durability.

Are these silk pillowcases a little pricey? Yes. But are they worth it? Absolutely. I’ve been sleeping like a baby ever since I first started using these pillowcases. Big fan. Once my cheek brushes the smooth fabric, I feel like I’m sleeping on clouds. You know the expression “the cool side of the pillow”? Well, that’s how these Slip pillowcases feel all the time. And these silk covers come in 14 gorgeous jewel-tone hues — the pink and caramel are particularly iconic, in our humble opinion.

Channel Richards’ fresh-faced complexion with this Slip pillowcase. One shopper called it a “total game-changer.” Another customer said, “I received this pillowcase as a gift and was so impressed I bought a second one. It is smooth against my skin, cool throughout the night and washes beautifully. It really does contribute to a better night’s sleep.” And this skeptic turned into a believer: “I thought these pillowcases were just a bunch of hype until I tried one. Your night moisturizer stays on your face instead of rubbing off on your pillowcase. It really helps with your hair too. You won’t wake up with bedhead and less of your hair falls out.” See what the hype is all about with these gentle Slip silk pillowcases!

