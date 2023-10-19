Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Leggings are certainly an essential part of any chilly-weather wardrobe, but when those temperatures descend below freezing, your classic cotton faves are just not going to cut it when faced with the elements. Throw in sweat, snow and a cold wind, and you’ll be experiencing some intense shivers — along with the regret of not having donned a more protective pair of bottoms.

If you don’t want to sacrifice the comfort and utility offered by leggings, but want to be sure that the ones you wear will stand up to winter weather, we found the perfect solution… and not only are they Amazon’s top bestselling women’s activewear leggings, but they’re on sale now for as little as $24 a pop (down from $40).

Introducing: Baleaf’s Women’s 3-Pocket Fleece Lined Leggings! They’re big-time bestsellers for good reason… well, several good reasons.

It all starts with the material: This polyester and spandex blend is breathable and moisture-wicking, so it will absord sweat quickly to leave you feeling dry and comfortable. That’s especially important if you plan on breaking a sweat outdoors when the chilly season truly hits — there’s nothing worse than being stuck in damp and sweaty leggings in freezing temperatures. These leggings are made to help you power through even the coldest weather under 40°F, so you can feel free to go for a jog in the middle of December with total confidence you won’t freeze your sweaty tush off. Aside from the functionality of the fabric, the leggings themselves are supremely supportive — with a high, wide elastic waistband providing tummy control and preventing sagging, and the compression style of the leggings offering a sleek silhouette even while getting your fitness on. But don’t think they’ll be uncomfortably sucking you in — the gusset crotch allows for a maximum of free movement, and the interlock seams assist in minimizing chafing, so you’ll be perfectly cozy regardless if your to-do list includes hitting the gym or popping by the grocery store.

And oh, the pockets! We love the 3-pocket version of these leggings (highlighted here), which include two deep pockets on the thighs to easily fit smartphones, keys, wallets or cards; one hidden pocket in the waistband is perfect for storing the most basic small necessities, like a key and card for if you’re heading to the track for a run. As the cherry on top, these leggings are lined with super-soft fleece, keeping you nice and snuggly no matter how low those outside temps get. Fashion, fit, function and fleece — what else can you ask for from a pair of leggings?

Amazon shoppers certainly agree, making these the current bestseller on the site in Women’s Activewear Leggings. Over 20,000 Amazon reviewers have also bestowed the Baleaf Women’s 3-Pocket Fleece Lined Leggings with a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating, calling them “warm and comfortable,” “soft” and their “new favorite leggings,” among a multitude of other raves. “I live in these!” gushed one Amazon shopper. “I [sought] these out because I was looking for a fleece lined legging. It’s harder to find than you would think. I absolutely love these and keep coming back and buying more. I got the three pocket kind recently which is perfect for my phone. I wear them for all my winter sports and even around the house too. There’s enough spandex to keep it flexible but not too stretchy, plenty to keep warm.”

“Get them and be invincible,” asserted another enthusiastic reviewer, adding, “I hate the cold, like I medically have a cold aversion. But I just went on a walk in 50 degrees F on a RAINY day and felt amazing! The water kind of beaded on the pants but didn’t soak in. I washed before wearing and don’t see any change in quality…I feel like I can actually be inspired to go outside in winter and fall now?” One 5-star fan called the leggings a “miracle,” saying that “I wish I bought them sooner! They are thick but not too thick, comfortable, stretchy, very flattering. Dark black color as pictured. Perfect for cold nights or hiking.” Another happy customer summed their adoration up thusly: “You never know what you’re going to get when you buy blindly online. These legging are fantastic! They’re lightly lined and so comfortable while still maintaining the structure I like for workouts outside or inside! I’m 5’7″ and these are the perfect length! I also love that they have pockets! I will definitely be getting another pair.”

Don’t wait to snag your first pair (or two) of the Baleaf Women’s 3-Pocket Fleece Lined Leggings — grab them on sale now at Amazon for as little as $24 (down from $40) and march into cold weather in comfortable confidence!

