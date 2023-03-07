Skin Feeling Dry and Dull? Check Out the Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

This post will help you with just that. We’ll be discussing the best moisturizers for sensitive skin, as suggested by experts and customer reviews. We’ll also be covering what to look out for when choosing a moisturizer, so you can avoid any potential skin irritations. Read on to find out the perfect moisturizer for your skin type!
Comparing the Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin in 2023
BALM OF GILEAD Manuka Honey Cream – Best for Healing Skin Conditions
The Manuka Honey and Oil infusion has a soothing effect on those with dry and itchy skin. It can safely be used for everyone, regardless of age or gender. Not only that, but it is also AIP (autoimmune protocol) friendly and can be used for all skin types!
This collection is made with New Zealand’s exclusive Manuka honey (UMF 16+) and enriched with vitamins A, C, D, E, and K to foster additional skin nourishment. It is abundant in antioxidants making it a great choice for anti-aging care as well. The cream is non-greasy so it does not leave behind residue and is made with natural ingredients. So say goodbye to dry and irritated skin and enjoy instant relief with Manuka Honey Skin Healing Cream.
- Non-irritating formula for sensitive skin
- Provides relief from eczema, foot fungus, and other ailments
- Heals rashes, red patches, flaky skin, and inflammation
- Softens and moisturizes dry skin on the face and feet
- Contains antibacterial properties to help reduce scarring
- Could be expensive for some users
Aveeno Calm + Restore Moisturizer – Best for Cleansing and Moisturizing
This daily face moisturizer instantly hydrates and soothes the skin while replenishing its moisture barrier. What’s more, it is formulated with prebiotic oat as well as feverfew and is safe for sensitive skin.
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer is a great addition to your regular skincare routine as it has cleansing qualities as well as provides an extra boost of moisture and protection. Dermatologists have recommended it for those struggling with dry or sensitive skin. The product’s lightweight consistency makes it equally suited for combination skin types that require a more balanced approach to moisturizing. Plus, it’s paraben- and fragrance-free.
- Gentle and moisturizing on the skin
- Lightweight gel texture
- Little to no smell
- Helps reduce redness and irritation
- Non-Comedogenic (won’t clog pores)
- Not drying and non-irritating
- Helps keep skin moisturized in cold, dry weather
- Cleans deep into pores
- Not suitable for gluten-sensitive skin
Solimo Ultra Moisturizing Skin Cream – Most Budget-Friendly
If you like Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, Solimo Ultra Moisturizing Cream is an excellent alternative as it has been formulated to provide similar results with a texture that is light and easily absorbed.
Not only does this cream soothe and moisturize, but it also contains important ingredients such as antioxidants that help protect your skin from free radicals and other environmental stressors. It is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores and is safe to use on all skin types. Another great feature of this product is that it is not tested on animals and is made in the U.S.A.
Overall, Solimo Ultra Moisturizing Skin Cream for Dry & Sensitive Skin is a great choice if you’re looking for a deeply hydrating moisturizer without any harsh chemicals or fragrances that can irritate delicate skin types.
- Very moisturizing
- Lightweight, non-greasy texture
- Affordable price compared to competitors
- Gentle on sensitive skin
- Promotes healthy and glowing skin
- No scent or alcohol, reducing drying effects
- Hardens upon sitting for significant periods of time
DearKlairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream – Best for Irritated Skin
The formulation of this product features several enhanced ingredients that make it especially effective, including Shea butter, ceramide 3, and lipidure. These natural ingredients help reduce irritation, support long-term hydration, and increase elasticity. This cream is entirely free of animal testing, as well as many common irritants such as parabens, steroids, artificial fragrances, and artificial colorings.
In addition to the standard-size version of this product, DearKlairs also offers a miniature version for those who desire a smaller amount for travel or those who want to try it before committing to the full-size product. The texture is lightweight and gentle on the skin.
All in all, DearKlairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream is an outstanding choice for anyone with sensitive skin seeking a fresh start every day. Its natural ingredients replenish moisture in the skin while calming redness and irritation. Best of all, it comes in a convenient mini size so you can keep your favorite product with you on the go!
- Hydrates and smoothes skin gets rid of dry patches
- Lightweight on the skin blends easily and quickly
- Feels very calming on sensitive skin
- Unscented and vegan-friendly
- Moisturizes without feeling heavy or sticky
- Keeps skin hydrated all day long
- Does not cause acne breakouts
- Very gentle on the skin but extremely moisturizing
- Helps reduce redness overnight
- Not hydrating enough for those living in very dry climates
Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer – Best for Clean Ingredients
It is free of dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens, and formaldehyde releasers; making it a great choice for those who want to avoid these ingredients. The mild formula has also been tested and deemed desirable by dermatologists.
This daily moisturizer comes with clear instructions for use: apply as needed to the face day or night. It comes in a convenient container that is small and easy to travel with, making it the perfect choice for on-the-go moisturizing. The fast-absorbing, lightweight formula makes Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer a great choice for those wanting superior hydration without any stickiness.
- Non-comedogenic
- Non-greasy
- Lightweight
- Doesn’t burn sensitive skin
- Works well with other skincare products
- Brightens skin and reduces redness
- Affordable
- Cannot be used with all types of skin
What to Look for When Buying a Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
Non-Comedogenic
Non-comedogenic moisturizers are formulated in such a way that they are unlikely to clog pores or cause breakouts. The ingredients list should be checked to ensure that comedogenic oils and waxes such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, lanolin, and mineral oil are not present.
Suitable for Sensitive Skin
As sensitive skin is easily aggravated by strong ingredients or fragrances, it’s important to choose a moisturizer with non-irritating and non-allergenic properties. It’s also important to make sure the product is free from synthetic fragrances or dyes.
Gentle Hydration
To avoid dryness or further irritation, it’s essential to look for a product with gentle hydrating ingredients that won’t strip the skin of its natural oils or disrupt its delicate balance. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are good examples as they draw in moisture from the environment without dehydrating the skin.
Omegas
Omega fatty acids like omega -3, -6, and -9 are beneficial for sensitive skin as they help repair and protect irritated skin. Related ingredients like linoleic acid, gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) can also be found in effective moisturizers for sensitive skin.
With Nourishing and Healing Ingredients
Choose a moisturizer with ingredients such as Shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera extract, Vitamin E, chamomile extract, cucumber extract, and oat kernel extract to help soften the skin while providing anti-inflammatory effects.
Paraben-Free/Chemical Free
Parabens and other chemical preservatives are notorious triggers of irritation in those with sensitive skin types so it’s important to check that there are none present in your moisturizer of choice.
