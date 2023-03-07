Skin Feeling Dry and Dull? Check Out the Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

When on the hunt for a moisturizer to treat your sensitive skin, there are many considerations to take into account. This buyer’s guide will provide insight into the key features of a suitable moisturizer for sensitive skin, such as non-comedogenic properties, free from fragrance, and nourishing and healing ingredients.

Non-Comedogenic

Non-comedogenic moisturizers are formulated in such a way that they are unlikely to clog pores or cause breakouts. The ingredients list should be checked to ensure that comedogenic oils and waxes such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, lanolin, and mineral oil are not present.

Suitable for Sensitive Skin

As sensitive skin is easily aggravated by strong ingredients or fragrances, it’s important to choose a moisturizer with non-irritating and non-allergenic properties. It’s also important to make sure the product is free from synthetic fragrances or dyes.

Gentle Hydration

To avoid dryness or further irritation, it’s essential to look for a product with gentle hydrating ingredients that won’t strip the skin of its natural oils or disrupt its delicate balance. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are good examples as they draw in moisture from the environment without dehydrating the skin.

Omegas

Omega fatty acids like omega -3, -6, and -9 are beneficial for sensitive skin as they help repair and protect irritated skin. Related ingredients like linoleic acid, gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) can also be found in effective moisturizers for sensitive skin.

With Nourishing and Healing Ingredients

Choose a moisturizer with ingredients such as Shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera extract, Vitamin E, chamomile extract, cucumber extract, and oat kernel extract to help soften the skin while providing anti-inflammatory effects.

Paraben-Free/Chemical Free

Parabens and other chemical preservatives are notorious triggers of irritation in those with sensitive skin types so it’s important to check that there are none present in your moisturizer of choice.