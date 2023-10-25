Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Whether you’re a full-blown home chef or simply someone who likes to fry an egg in the morning, there’s a high chance that Our Place’s Always Pan has been on your wish list for a while now. The internet-famous pan became even more desirable when the 2.0 version launched earlier this year.
There’s so much to love about the Always Pan 2.0; the only thing holding some shoppers back is the price. While it’s a worthy investment, it can still be a lot of cash to drop all at once. That’s why we’re always looking out for sales — and QVC just dropped the best one yet!
Get the Our Place Set of 2 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0 (originally $242) for just $199.99 at QVC!
The only thing better than one Always Pan 2.0 is two — especially when you’re spending under $200! Whether you’re preparing chili for game day, making a simple pasta or roasting a chicken, the Always Pan 2.0 will help you do so with ease. It saves so much space in your kitchen too, as it does the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware!
The Always Pan 2.0 can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, serve and store. It’s even oven-safe up to 450 degrees, unlike its predecessor! There are so many little details you’ll love as well, from the stay-cool handle to the easy-pour spouts and built-in spatula!
Get the Our Place Set of 2 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0 (originally $242) for just $199.99 at QVC!
Let’s be honest — another huge reason to love the Always Pan 2.0 is its appearance. It’s a top-notch kitchen tool, but it’s also a super chic addition to your kitchen! The color options are gorgeous and will make preparing delicious meals that much more enjoyable (and Instagrammable)!
One Always Pan 2.0 is a dream, but a set of two is actual heaven for anyone who loves to cook. Having two will save you time too, especially when prepping for big gatherings — like Thanksgiving! This is the perfect time to grab this exclusive set!
Get the Our Place Set of 2 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0 (originally $242) for just $199.99 at QVC!
Looking for something else? Explore more cookware at QVC here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!