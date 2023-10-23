Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: The Very Best Deals to Shop ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s back! Amazon’s third annual Holiday Beauty Haul is here, featuring two weeks of top-notch deals. Whether you’re getting started on holiday shopping or simply want to treat yourself to some luxury goodies for less, this is your time to shine!
The 2023 Holiday Beauty Haul lasts from October 23 to November 5 and is packed with discounts on categories including skincare, haircare, makeup, wellness and more. You’ll find fan-favorite brands like Lemme, Foreo, Mario Badescu, Bed Head and beyond. Shop our picks below — before they sell out!
Best Skincare Deals
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum — was $125, now $75!
- Foreo UFO 3 LED — was $299, now $209!
- Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm — was $28, now $19!
- Stila All About the Lips Lip Care Kit — was $59, now $47!
Best Self-Care and Wellness Deals
- Lemme Sleep Gummies — were $30, now $24 when you click the 20% coupon!
- Listerine Cool Mint Pocketmist, 2-Count (Pack of 6) — was $52, now $31!
- Philosophy Pure Grace Shower Gel and Bubble Bath — was $35, now $32!
- Jergens Awaken Oil-Scented Stick — was $10, now $8!
Best Haircare Deals
- Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3-Barrel Hair Waver — was $50, now $36!
- Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk — was $14, now $11!
- InfinitiPRO by Conair 1.5-Inch Curling Iron — was $35, now $26!
- Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Hydrating Leave-In Mask — was $18, now $13!
Best Makeup Deals
- IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Eyeshadow Sticks — was $40, now $32 when you click the 20% coupon!
- MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 — was $23, now $17!
- Revlon Creme Eyeshadow — was $10, now $7!
- Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara — was $13, now $9!
Best Men’s Grooming Deals
- Mario Badescu Men’s Grooming Basics 5-Piece Kit — was $63, now $50!
- Remington Precision Grooming System — was $18, now $14!
- Cremo Premium Hair Sculpting Clay — was $14, now $11!
- Panasonic Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer — was $16, now $14!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
