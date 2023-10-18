Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hanacure may be best known for its celebrity-loved tightening mask, but this sensitive skin-safe brand has a new product which deserves just as much attention. Introducing Hanacure’s Nano Emulsion Moisturizer: Our new favorite moisturizer for keeping our complexion ultra-hydrated and happy as we head into the dry, cold winter months.
The Nano Emulsion Moisturizer is a step above so many other lotions we’ve seen, and its all thanks to the science that went into creating it. It combines a high concentration of mega-moisturizing ingredients — including peptides, squalane, sodium hyaluronate and Ruby of the Forest mushroom extract — to ensure skin stays well-hydrated for hours. Although, it’s the brand’s proprietary nanotechnology that truly sets it apart from other run-of-the-mill moisturizers. You see, this special technology enhances the formula’s absorption so it can sink deeper into the skin, ultimately producing more significant results.
For all the hydration it provides, you wuold think the cream would be thick and heavy. But it’s surprisingly featherlight and doesn’t feel greasy in the slightest. This characteristic — along with the fact that it’s non-comedogenic — makes it ideal for all skin types. Yes, even sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Now, we tend be skeptical when the claims are absolutely glowing, but the thing is, this moisturizer doesn’t have a single bad review either. Seriously, out of almost 3,000 ratings, it has not been ranked lower than four stars.
What exactly do customers have to say about the Nano Emulsion Moisturizer? A few of them swear the cream is better than some of the most well-known skincare brands. “I have tried LaMer, Sunday Riley, Obagi, Cetaphil, La Posche Rosay and countless others. This is a WIN for me. I walked into Sephora sans makeup and the associate was raving about my skin,” one reviewer raves.
Others wax poetic about how it completely changed their skin for the better. “I really like this lotion because I have very sensitive skin with discoloration,” one begins. “As I’m getting older it’s been hard to find products that actually improve my skin but I found this lotion, with the face masks, and cleanser have given me unexpectedly wonderful results. It’s lightweight, and a little bit goes a long way.”
While we can’t see into the future, we have have a good feeling that the Nano Emulsion Moisturizer is about to be the next viral skincare product. Word of advice: Buy it before it blows up, because this baby is definitely going to sell out.
