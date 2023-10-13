9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us are short on time this season, finding a retailer which ensures you’re dressed to impress through any situation is a must. Thankfully, Nordstrom is stocked with everything including fragrance, skincare, footwear and fashion items galore — which makes shopping for seasonal staples a breeze.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best fall finds at Nordstrom for every price point, so read on to get in on the action!
Vince Camuto Longline Cozy Cardigan
No fall wardrobe is complete without cardigans. We adore this full-length find from Vince Camuto. Not only does it feature a plush fabric which keeps you warm, but it also comes equipped with thumbholes.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas
If rest and relaxation tops your to-do list this fall, then you’ll want to snag this pajama set. We absolutely adore the contrasting black and white piping outlines!
adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG
If you’re looking for an It girl-approved pair of kicks to make moves in this fall, look no further than the adidas Sambas. Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are some of the notable names who love these gender-neutral trainers.
BP Cargo Pants
Serve street street vibes in these durable cotton cargo pants. Along with a warm Brown Kona shade, these utilitarian pants also come in the equally fall-friendly shade of green dune!
ASTR The Label Twist Neck Cut-Out Sweater
This isn’t your average chunky knit. This ribbed, close-fitting sweater features soft textures and a twisted neckline and cutout combo!
Ugg Brooklyn Platform Chelsea Boot
When you think of UGG boots, you probably think of the cult classics — but did you know the trusted brand has swoon-worthy Chelsea boots as well? Along with ribbed side panels, they feature a platform and lugged sole for steady traction on those dreary autumn days!
Sanctuary Plaid Longline Shacket
Since fall is shacket season, you need to have a few on rotation. This full-length shacket features a pink brown and blue plaid pattern which will look adorable when styled with a sweater and leggings.
vuori Performance Joggers
Get comfortable this fall with these lightweight grey joggers. No matter if you’re working from home or running errands, these buttery soft joggers will keep you cozy.
Favorite Daughter The City Layered Blazer
Make a statement during your next business meeting when you style this blazer with a collared blouse. Made from a wooly fabric, this blazer also features ribbed cotton and cashmere cuffs to deliver a more casual touch!
Not what you’re shopping for? Shop more fall favorites at Nordstrom here!
Not what you’re looking for? See more of our favorite finds below!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!