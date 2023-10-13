9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us are short on time this season, finding a retailer which ensures you’re dressed to impress through any situation is a must. Thankfully, Nordstrom is stocked with everything including fragrance, skincare, footwear and fashion items galore — which makes shopping for seasonal staples a breeze.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best fall finds at Nordstrom for every price point, so read on to get in on the action!

No fall wardrobe is complete without cardigans. We adore this full-length find from Vince Camuto. Not only does it feature a plush fabric which keeps you warm, but it also comes equipped with thumbholes.

$89.00 See it!

If rest and relaxation tops your to-do list this fall, then you’ll want to snag this pajama set. We absolutely adore the contrasting black and white piping outlines!

$49.00 See it!

If you’re looking for an It girl-approved pair of kicks to make moves in this fall, look no further than the adidas Sambas. Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are some of the notable names who love these gender-neutral trainers.

$100.00 See it!

Serve street street vibes in these durable cotton cargo pants. Along with a warm Brown Kona shade, these utilitarian pants also come in the equally fall-friendly shade of green dune!

$60.00 See it!

This isn’t your average chunky knit. This ribbed, close-fitting sweater features soft textures and a twisted neckline and cutout combo!

$15.00 See it!

When you think of UGG boots, you probably think of the cult classics — but did you know the trusted brand has swoon-worthy Chelsea boots as well? Along with ribbed side panels, they feature a platform and lugged sole for steady traction on those dreary autumn days!

$170.00 See it!

Since fall is shacket season, you need to have a few on rotation. This full-length shacket features a pink brown and blue plaid pattern which will look adorable when styled with a sweater and leggings.

$230.00 See it!

Get comfortable this fall with these lightweight grey joggers. No matter if you’re working from home or running errands, these buttery soft joggers will keep you cozy.

$94.00 See it!

Make a statement during your next business meeting when you style this blazer with a collared blouse. Made from a wooly fabric, this blazer also features ribbed cotton and cashmere cuffs to deliver a more casual touch!

$348.00 See it!

