Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
I won’t lie, every year I dread switching out my summer wardrobe in exchange for my fall clothes. The swap makes me fully realize that carefree summer days are over and shorter, drearier days are ahead. Okay, I know that sounds a little dramatic — but it’s true. You know what gets me out of this seasonal funk, though? Unboxing a new pair of fashionable fall boots.
A well-made pair of boots is the foundation of any fall wardrobe. Think about it: One pair can be styled in endless ways and worn for countless occasions. To help you find some of the year’s best styles, we scoured Nordstrom to find our favorite fall boots of 2023. Ahead, you’ll discover 12 stylish and functional boots that will take you through this autumn season and many more to come.
Vince Camuto Evangee Knee High Boot
The cornerstone of every great fall wardrobe is a classic knee high boot. Vince Camuto makes some of the best — period. We adore that this leather style is offered in multiple widths to accommodate those with larger calves. Plus, along with traditional colors like brown and black, they’re also made in a trendy muted red.
Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boots
Cowboy boots are all the rage, and we love how this style from Dirty Laundry transforms the utilitarian silhouette from farmhand to high fashion with the spunky red hue and lightning bolt stitching.
Sam Edelman Shale Knee High Boot
A reliable suede boot can last you for years, and from experience, we know that Sam Edelman’s boots foot the bill. With a stacked three-inch block heel, this pair was made for stomping around the city (or the apple orchard!).
Dolce Vita Ramson Western Boot
If you’re not quite ready to go full-send on a pair of cowboy boots, dip your toes into the trend with these western-inspired boots from Dolce Vita. Elements, like the two-toned hue and the intricate stitching, make these incredibly fashionable without venturing into complete yee-haw territory.
Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot
Looking for something a bit more cozy? Ugg has got you covered with an upgraded version of their signature plush boot. The two-inch lifted platform adds some height without making the boots difficult to walk in!
Billini Huda Knee High Pointed Toe Boot
If you enjoy wearing kitten heeled sandals, you’re going to love this boot. The dainty three-inch heel and pointed toe give these boots a professional edge!
Dr. Martens Leona Heeled Boot
No one does combat boots quite like Dr. Martens. This pair gives the rugged style a feminine twist with a slim silhouette and platform heel!
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
These boots from Jeffrey Campbell prove that rainboots can in fact be cute. The Chelsea boot style is extremely versatile, so you can wear them while running errands or while out and about celebrating Oktoberfest (in rain or shine!).
Linea Paolo Sage Square Toe Bootie
Not your average black bootie, this pair is like a wearable work of art thanks to the uniquely-shaped block heel and angular square toe.
Katy Perry The Hollow Heel Bootie
Did you know Katy Perry has a shoe line? Well, they’re pretty fabulous — especially this bootie that’s begging to be worn out on the town. Whether you choose the green crocodile print or opt for the metallic gold hue, these boots will make you the center of attention!
Steve Madden Livvy Knee High Boot
Don’t just stay on top of the trends — get ahead of them with this statement-making denim boot. Frayed, distressed denim is draped over the shaft, while the sturdy pointed toes and block heel make these boots ideal for walking.
Penelope Chilvers Standard Tassel Knee High Boot
Riding boots aren’t just for the equestrians anymore. The style has made its way into the mainstream, and we’re obsessed with this elegant pair from Penelope Chilvers. Crafted with luxe Spanish leather, the boots immediately meld to your feet and feature playful design details — like fun zipper tassels and a scalloped topline.
