Once fall rolls around, our footwear checklist shifts from our summer standards. In warm weather, we’re pretty much only concerned with sandals to help Us beat the heat. But once temperatures drop and the elements get unpredictable, we need sturdy shoes that can withstand the wind and rain.
Enter: Cole Haan’s waterproof Chelsea boots. Not only are these luxe leather shoes sleek and stylish, they’re also super durable. On a rainy day, you’ll be glad you have this sturdy support so you won’t go slipping and sliding over slick pavement. Suffering in soaking-wet shoes is miserable! Skip the discomfort, ditch your flimsy footwear and shop these superior shoes instead!
Get the Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea Boots for just $140 (originally $290) at Zappos!
The Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea Boot is the MVP of fall fashion. Unlike many rain boots, you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for functionality! Crafted with a lug sole block heel, these shoes even give you a little lift. Date night in the rain? You’re ready for your rom-com moment!
Oh, and did we mention these boots are currently on sale at Zappos? Originally almost $300 (way out of our budget!), these Cole Haan Chelsea boots are now 52% off! Yet another reason to snag these shoes ASAP.
Because these boots have a short silhouette, you can style them with any pair of pants! Team these shoes with straight-leg or skinny jeans, cargo pants and bootcut denim. Add a sweater on top, and you’ve got yourself an easy autumn outfit!
According to one review, “These boots are great to dress up or down. They are waterproof as well. They truly hold up great in all weather and no water got into the boots.” Another customer called these boots “comfortable, warm and look great with cropped jeans. The soft sole is comfortable for walking.”
Slay in rain or shine with these Cole Haan waterproof Chelsea boots!
