I’ve succumbed to plenty of influencer endorsements and Instagram ads. Most of the time I end up purchasing quirky items, like a cat bowls or redhead-themed candles. It’s rare that I end up buying clothing just because a content creator told me to. I’m really picky because, to be honest, one time I ordered a swimsuit that sent me on a body shame spiral.

I’m going to be real here: It’s so easy to compare your body to every other person’s on the internet. I wish it didn’t happen, but it does (pretty often at that!). After slipping into a particular slinky bikini that one model-esque influencer recommended, I was so disappointed when it didn’t hug my my body like it did hers. To put it lightly, the feeling sucked. Ever since then I’ve avoided adding any other form-fitting or revealing items to my cart.

It’s been a few years, and I’m in a much better mental place than I was in after that swimsuit fiasco, but I’ve still shied away from buying influencer-recommended clothing . . . until my roommate was influenced to buy this stunning baby blue maxi dress on Amazon.

This dress has all of the details that my past self would have steered clear of — it’s incredibly long, pretty plain (I’m a sparkly kind of gal) and has a tight bodycon silhouette. Present me, on the other hand, fell in love as soon as my friend put it on. I pretty much peeled it off her to try it out for myself, and I couldn’t have been more pleasantly surprised.

Usually I run from these types of dresses, but the buttery soft fabric clung to my curves in such a beautiful way that I could feel my confidence rising the longer I looked in the mirror. Instead of feeling lumpy or trying to pinpoint all of my flaws, this dress seamlessly smoothed out my figure and accentuated all of the right places — and this was without any shapewear underneath.

I’d never run to Amazon so quickly after trying something on — in fact, I’d never run to Amazon to purchase clothing, period. (There’s a first time for everything, right?) Though I didn’t need to read the reviews before adding the dress to my cart, skimming through a few solidified my decision that this was a necessity for my closet.

Of the hundreds of positive reviews, dozens have dubbed this the less-expensive version of the viral Skims dress. Plus, many have mentioned that it maintains its shape through multiple washes. That, my friends, was all of the reassurance and validation I needed.

Now that I have my own, this is quickly becoming the most-worn dress in my closet. Each time I step out in it, I can feel my confidence blossom — and that’s exactly how clothes should make you feel. I probably won’t buy every influencer-recommended fashion item, but I’ve realized that maybe influencers can get it right sometimes.

Oh, and now is the perfect time to hop on the Reoria bodycon dress bandwagon, because certain colors start at 57% off! Happy shopping!

