Summer vacations give you plenty of time to play and bond with your kids — and who doesn’t love that? There’s one thing that could prevent you from fully basking in the fleeting moments with your little ones, though, and it’s pretty surprising: your wardrobe. Think about it. How many times have you wanted to roll around with your kids only to realize that what you were wearing was too restrictive?

It’s time to switch things up, because there’s no reason you should be stuck in annoying, constrictive items. To fully take advantage of this extra time with your kids, you need a wardrobe that works with you, not against you. That’s why I curated a selection of fashionable and comfortable clothing that will allow you to enjoy every second of your time with your kids. Playtime is about to get more fun — for you and your little ones!

1. Flowy and Flattering: Wardrobe malfunctions will officially be a thing of the past when you wear this ruffled maxi dress around your kiddos. The long flowing hem allows you to move in any way, while the high neckline ensures your kids won’t be able to accidentally expose you if they happen to tug. Plus, it’s one of those dresses you can wear for countless occasions!

2. Not Your Average Jogger: These pull-on elastic waist pants exude elegance thanks to the linen-like fabric. You’ll be thrilled to know that they are just as comfy as any athletic pants or leggings!

3. So Long, Leggings! Leggings simply aren’t conducive to the sweltering summer temperatures, especially when you’re running around with your kids outside. These bike shorts offer the same level of comfort without feeling restrictive. It also doesn’t hurt that you get a set of three for just under $35!

4. Prevent Life’s Messes: A white T-shirt might be a wardrobe staple, but you’ll want to avoid wearing one around children (stains are inevitable). You’re better off opting for a black shirt, and this one from Miholl is one of the softest we’ve ever felt.

5. One and Done: Instead of rummaging around in your closet looking for items to pair together, you’ll feel comfortable grabbing these chic yet utilitarian Anrabess overalls. Their sturdy yet lightweight feel will help you maneuver your kiddos around, no matter what activity they’re participating in!

6. Ditch the Sleeves: More often than not, sleeves are the one thing that can make it difficult to grab your kids. Luckily, in the summer, there’s really no need for sleeves! Move freely in this ribbed high neck tank from Quince. Beyond playing with your kids, it will become a closet staple.

7. Work to Playtime: Need to scurry directly from work to pick up the kids? No problem! These ultra-stretch ponte ankle pants move and stretch with your body. No one at the office will even be able to tell they’re stretchy!

8. Sporty Mom! Sport skirts are the best item to have in your summer wardrobe. They function just like athletic shorts but have a pretty feminine edge. Not to mention, there’s absolutely no risk of accidentally flashing anyone!

9. Picnic Ready! If you’re trying to get a summertime family portrait, you can’t go wrong with this Linen Fit & Flare Midi Dress. You’ll look polished and put together, even when the kids are trying to run away from the camera!

10. Pockets on Pockets: It’s a good idea to go purse-free when out playing with the kids (you never know when you’ll have to spring into action!). That’s where these lululemon cargo pants come in handy — the deep functional pockets allow you to store necessities like your keys, wallet and cell phone!

11. Nighttime Uniform: For those chillier days, having a lightweight sweatshirt will keep you warm without feeling restrictive. lululemon’s scuba quarter zip is super plush and durable to take you through all of life’s moments!

12. Ultimate Sporty Dress: Sundresses have their time and place, but functional active dresses (like this one by Zella) are top tier when it comes to playing with your kids as they’re more sturdy and resilient!

13. The Best Jeans: I wouldn’t regularly recommend wearing jeans while playing with your kids (they’re one of the most restrictive pieces of clothing), but a solid pair of stretch denim will keep you movin’ and groovin.’ The wide-leg silhouette on this Hidden pair is super trendy and allows you to move more freely!

14. For Elevated Occasions: When you can’t wear a T-shirt or need to be slightly dressed up for a function with your kids, opt for this free flowing Free People blouse!

15. Shorts for the Season: Denim shorts can be tricky, but the wide-leg style on this Kut from the Kloth pair will make you feel like a super mom!