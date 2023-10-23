Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you stay on top of the fashion trends, you’ll know that metallic shoes are everywhere this season. I, for one, am thrilled — I’m automatically drawn to anything that shimmers. For those who are sparkle-averse, though, the trend can still work for you. When it comes to footwear, consider metallic hues to be an upgraded neutral: They add a little bit of flair without going completely over the top or being the center of attention (unless you want them to be).

If you’re ready to spice up your shoe game, you’re in luck. We rounded up eight of our favorite metallic shoes in an array of styles — from booties and sandals to loafers and pumps — all from some of the top retailers. Happy shopping!

I bet your go-to pair of going out booties are black. Well, it’s time to swap them for a more exciting pair, like the Dolce Vita Dee. With a low kitten heel, your feet won’t be aching from hours of dancing (so you really can go all night)!

Slingback pumps go from simple to statement shoes when they’re metallic. This classic silhouette from Sam Edelman offers a shiny mirror-like silver and a textured gold leaf option.

Combine the ballet-core trend with metallics. Lucky Brand made the Emmie Ballet Flat from 100 percent leather so it seamlessly molds to your foot. Plus, you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds thanks to the memory foam insoles.

If you want to get in on the metallic footwear trend but feel like gold and silver are a bit too flashy for you, pewter is a happy medium. The muted metallic hue, along with the lug sole and 3.5-inch block heel, give these classic shoes a cool girl-edge. Not to mention, they’re incredibly easy to walk in

Space cowboy personified. This pair has all the makings of a classic cowboy boot — including the vintage stitching, snip toe and western heel — but with a fun and flirty pink metallic twist.

It’s the little details of these iconic Chuck Taylors which take them from average to extraordinary. Aside from the silvery shade, the tongue and back tag are also flecked with glitter for shoes that truly shine.

The most perfect metallic sandals don’t exi… oh wait, they do. Cape Robbins combines so many spunky elements that some how mesh beautifully together. These pointed-to slip-ons come in five metallic hues — blue, lime green, pink, orange and silver — and are embossed in a stylish crocodile print. They’re a must-have for your next vacation.

Looking for a nice neutral heel but don’t want nude? Go for metallic gold. With a secure ankle strap, chunky heel and padded footbed, this pair from Steve Madden is comfortable, stylish and requires minimal break-in time (if any!).

