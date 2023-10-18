Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The best way to get into the spirit for any holiday or season is, of course, to deck out your surroundings with themed decor! And whether you’re a Halloween fiend trying to make the most of spooky season or a harvest honey wanting to autumn-ize your home before hosting Thanksgiving gatherings, Walmart has you covered with a range of creepy, cute and festive selections sure to make your space seasonally chic.
We’ve collected our favorite Halloween and harvest decor available now at Walmart, so you can get started on celebrating the season in style. Keep on scrolling for our cornucopia of decor picks!
Halloween Decor
1. Wreath All About It: Start your Halloween decor right at your front door with this shatterproof Halloween ball wreath, which will add a little spooky sparkle and color to your entryway.
2. Cauldron Bubble: Wax warmers are a great way to boost holiday flair, while also adding more functionality to your decor. We love this witch’s cauldron warmer, which will work perfectly with any Walmart ScentSationals wax melts.
3. Spooky Snuggles: Pastels are a fun way to incorporate Halloween-y color without going the standard orange-and-black route. This witchy throw blanket is cute enough to keep out all year long!
4. Hats Off: Speaking of witchy, we love a good garland — string this witch’s hat garland on any blank wall or hang it off your mantel for an extra-fun spooky touch.
5. Ghostly Glow: This ghostly candle has an adorable vintage look, and will add some mood lighting to any tabletop. You can even use it to accent a boo-tiful Halloween altar!
6. Neon Nights: “Sweet and spooky” — just like you! Proclaim your Halloween personality with this light-up tabletop sign, which will look great paired with any horror movie marathon or Halloween party festivities.
7. Pumpkin Picks: You have to incorporate pumpkins into your decor for the fall season, and an artificial craft pumpkin like this one is a great place to start. Plus, no worries about it getting funky as autumn wears on!
8. Halloweenie: As a dachshund owner myself, I couldn’t resist this adorable outdoor weenie inflatable — a great bridge decoration between Halloween and Thanksgiving, thanks to its super cute Pilgrim costume!
Harvest/Thanksgiving Decor
9. Spice it Up: The best way to set an autumn mood is with an appropriately-scented candle, like this lovely Firewood & Spice fragrance from Better Homes & Gardens. Plus, the frosted orange glass is incredibly chic!
10. Center of Attention: This black metal votive candle holder centerpiece is so elegant, we bet you’ll be keeping it out all year round.
11. Throw it Together: And here’s another item you can keep out for any season — a comfy corduroy throw pillow! We particularly love this trendy rust color.
12. Harvest Holders: For another kind of votive centerpiece that’s a little more seasonally-focused, this stylish option from Mainstays incorporates some harvest greenery in lovely shades of sage, orange and yellow.
13. Fall Fragrance: Yankee Candle certainly knows their fall fragrances, and this “Autumn Daydream” scent is a great example, described as spending “the perfect autumn day strolling tree-lined streets with the scents of clove, lavender, balsam, and eucalyptus woods.” If you’d rather get wax melts, Walmart has those available too!
14. A Touch of Autumn: For just a little autumnal flair for any tabletop, we love adding some fall-toned greenery, like this purple, red and yellow faux-eucalyptus vase.
15. Antler? I Barely Know Her!: This pillar candle holder embodies rustic elegance, thanks to the silver antlers twisting around the hurricane glass center. Plus, you can keep it out through the holiday season!
16. By Lantern’s Light: Last, but certainly not least, as the nights get longer stylish lighting solutions will become more and more essential to your indoor decor. This black metal candle holder lantern is suitable for real and faux candles alike, and brings farmhouse chic to any room.
