13 Chic Mom-Approved Fashion Finds to Get Into the Halloween Spirit

The Halloween season is such a fun time to experiment with your style and add a little spookiness into your wardrobe, helping to get into spirit in more ways than one! But Halloween fashion doesn’t have to be relegated to costume shops — there are so many ways to celebrate the season in style, with a lot of elegance and more than a dash of witchy fun.

We’ve collected 13 chic Halloween fashion pieces perfect for adding to your closet this October, sure to be approved by even the most stylish mom in your group! From tops and bottoms, to dresses and accessories, these fall faves are certain to brighten up any autumn day.

GownTown Women’s 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress

This gothtastic dress gives “Morticia Addams at a cocktail party” vibes with it’s cool collar, elegant chiffon cloak, and flattering fit-and-flare silhouette.

Was $90 On Sale: $39 You Save 57% See it!

Puma Women’s Training Tights, Black/Ultra Orange

Proclaim your love for the season even when getting your sweat on thanks to these understated black workout tights from the athletic experts at Puma, which offer an orange racing stripe down the legs for a dash of Halloween-y hue.

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See it!

Dutut Women’s Witches Brew Sweatshirt

If your love for Halloween is only rivaled by your love for a cuppa Joe, this sweatshirt for the fictional “Witches Brew Coffee Co” will combine those passions into one fun and cozy pullover.

$25.00 See it!

Aphratti Women’s Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Skater Dress

Morticia isn’t the only Addams whose style is worth rocking for spooky season! This fashionable fit-and-flare collared dress will pull double duty as both a fun everyday piece and the perfect base for your Wednesday Addams costume.

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Maihun Halloween Pumpkin Face Shirt

We love the V-neck, eyelet-accented design of this sassy little pumpkin t-shirt, available with both different expressions and in varying colors.

$13.00 See it!

Yimoya Sanderson Witch Museum Sweatshirt

Hocus Pocus will always be a legendary piece of Halloween entertainment — pay tribute to Salem’s spookiest sisters with this cute and clever “Sanderson Witch Museum” sweatshirt!

$27.00 See it!

Zeyer Spider Web Halloween Hair Clip

This spiderweb-design claw clip will help you keep your hair perfectly in place in ooky, spooky style even when Halloweentime is over.

$17.00 See it!

Belle Poque Women’s Vintage Stretch High Waist A-Line Flared Midi Skirt

The retro design of this skirt is so elegant, and the added interest with the button-down front and belted waist will make this flowy fave perfect for pairing with your go-to Halloween top.

$33.00 See it!

For G and PL Women’s Black Lace Top

This lace-accented sweater is ideal for observing the Halloween season in a more understated style, especially in the black-and-orange colorway.

$24.00 See it!

Best Winter Hats Quality Striped Variegated Cuffed Beanie, Black/Orange

For those chillier autumn nights, nothing beats a beanie — and this striped style from Best Winter Hats gives some Halloween spirit with the orange, black and white stripes (and pom-pom!) without going over the top.

$15.00 See it!

Wellwits Women’s Plus Size Bat Spider Web Embroidery Halloween Vintage Dress

We’re going simply batty for this bat-bedecked dress with spider-webby collar and sleeves! It will look amazing with a pair of black tights and strappy pumps.

$22.00 See it!

Cotecram Oversized Pullover Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

We suggest styling this oversized 1/4 sweater just as pictured with some black bike shorts for some real “celebrating Halloween in the ’90s” vibes.

$13.00 See it!

Bestjybt Women’s Halloween Witch Hat Wool Knitted Cap

Rock an understatedly witchy look when donning this knitted witch’s cap, which is stylish enough to wear this Halloween season wherever your spooky adventures take you.

Was $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% See it!

