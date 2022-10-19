10 Easy Halloween Accessories to Wear This Spooky Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Many people take Halloween season incredibly seriously — especially on the actual day of the holiday. We love seeing folks out and about in full garb, but also completely understand it’s not everyone’s jam.

You can still embrace the festive spirit without dressing in a full-blown costume with cute accessories, and we found a few that fit the bill! Whether you’re looking for a pair of earrings, a scarf or a fun hat, we have the ideal Halloween accessory that’s calling your name in our lineup below — all available to ship ASAP from Amazon!

This Patterned Scarf

An all-black look finished off with this lightweight scarf is the ultimate festive Halloween day look!

Get the GERINLY Cool Skull Scarf on sale for just $11 at Amazon!

These Adorable Studs

It doesn’t have to be spooky season to rock these shockingly cute earrings!

Get the CSIYAN Asymmetric Pumpkin Ghost Stud Earrings for just $9 at Amazon!

This Knit Witch Hat

The style of this witch hat is an instant upgrade from your generic costume version!

Get the Soarsue Womens Witch Hat for just $13 at Amazon!

These Light-Up Necklaces

Light up the day or night by rocking this necklace, which is complete with six different light setting to choose from!

Get the Aneco 2 Pack Halloween LED Pumpkin Lantern Necklace on sale for just $12 at Amazon!

This Funky Earring Set

Wear a different set of these fun earrings daily as we inch closer to the Halloween holiday!

Get the Hicarer 9 Pair Halloween Charm Earrings on sale for just $9 at Amazon!

This Embroidered Baseball Cap

The embroidery on this vintage wash hat is one of our favorite Halloween-themed designs we’ve seen to date!

Get the VemeQary Stay Spooky Baseball Cap for just $20 at Amazon!

This Fan-Favorite Bucket Hat

What is more Halloween than this bucket hat? Grab one for your kids and match!

Get the Giavuwn Cotton Bucket Hat for just $20 at Amazon!

These Chic Rimless Sunnies

Add these sunglasses as the finishing touch to your bat-themed getup or wear them on their own to get in the spooky spirit!

Get the Ovida Bat Sunglasses for just $14 at Amazon!

This Festive Headband Set

If you happen to be going to work on Halloween day and want to celebrate, these headbands are totally office-appropriate!

Get the YoleShy Halloween Headbands 6 Pack for just $22 at Amazon!

This Dramatic Velvet Cloak

If a simple halloween accessory isn’t enough for your taste, you can wear this cloak over a standard ensemble to radiate Halloween vibes!

Get the Spooktacular Creations Hooded Velvet Cloak for just $17 at Amazon!

