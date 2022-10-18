Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about Halloween, November is dedicated to Thanksgiving and December is Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa’s time to shine.

But while we love to keep these holidays merry and bright, we also try to lean into the laughter and lightness. There’s a reason Elf is one of our all-time favorite Christmas movies! So, in honor of these end-of-year festivities, we rounded up 13 funny finds from Amazon that will spread some holiday cheer.

True Crime and Chill Halloween T-Shirt

True crime homebodies, we just found the perfect T-shirt for you! Embrace your guilty pleasures with this graphic tee that’s appropriate for Halloween or any time of year.

Was $26 On Sale: $17 You Save 35% See It!

Stay Spooky Baseball Cap

Trick or treating without a costume? This “Stay Spooky” baseball cap is a cheeky way to show some spirit without dressing up.

$18.00 See It!

Golden Ghouls T-Shirt

Thank you for being a friend — or maybe a fiend? Channel your favorite girl gang with this spook-tacular Golden Girls tee with a twist.

$17.00 See It!

Crashing Witch Decor

Without a hitch? Not this witch! Decorate your front yard for Halloween with this crashing witch decor.

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See It!

Horror Halloween Ornament

“He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake” has a whole new meaning now. Halloween meets Christmas with this creepy Michael Myers ornament! Perfect for any horror movie fans.

$11.00 See It!

Beach Bum Skeleton Figurine

Even skeletons like to soak up the sun! Bring the summer into autumn with this beach bum skeleton figurine.

$25.00 See It!

Spider Toilet Paper

Feel like pulling a holiday prank? This spider toilet paper is the ultimate trick or treat! Nothing like a playful practical joke on Halloween.

$11.00 See It!

Funny Thanksgiving Kitchen Towels

We’re thankful for these funny Thanksgiving kitchen towels! Since you may be spending more time in the kitchen preparing for your family’s feast, these dish towels will brighten your day with their silly slogans.

$20.00 See It!

Hanukkah Kitchen Towels

We love these Hanukkah kitchen towels a latke! Get ready for eight crazy nights with these festive towels.

$19.00 See It!

Light-Up Christmas Turkey Hat

Deck the halls with this light-up turkey hat, an appropriate accessory for Thanksgiving and Christmas! Plus, Friends fans can channel Monica wearing a turkey head in The One With All the Thanksgivings episode.

$21 On Sale: $19 You Save 10% See It!

The Office Garden Gnome

Christmas came early! Fans of The Office will get a kick out of this garden gnome! Dwight Schrute dressed as an elf is better than any Dundie award (if you know, you know).

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See It!

Home Alone Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Kick it like Kevin McCallister in this classic Home Alone sweatshirt.

$30.00 See It!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Figurine

Another iconic Christmas movie? National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Share some holiday humor with this figurine straight out of the film!

Was $120 On Sale: $87 You Save 28% See It!

Looking for additional holiday ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!