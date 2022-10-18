Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

By
funny pumpkins
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about Halloween, November is dedicated to Thanksgiving and December is Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa’s time to shine.

But while we love to keep these holidays merry and bright, we also try to lean into the laughter and lightness. There’s a reason Elf is one of our all-time favorite Christmas movies! So, in honor of these end-of-year festivities, we rounded up 13 funny finds from Amazon that will spread some holiday cheer.

True Crime and Chill Halloween T-Shirt

murder shows tee
Amazon

True crime homebodies, we just found the perfect T-shirt for you! Embrace your guilty pleasures with this graphic tee that’s appropriate for Halloween or any time of year.

Was $26On Sale: $17You Save 35%
See It!

Stay Spooky Baseball Cap

Stay Spooky baseball cap
Amazon

Trick or treating without a costume? This “Stay Spooky” baseball cap is a cheeky way to show some spirit without dressing up.

$18.00
See It!

Golden Ghouls T-Shirt

Golden Ghouls tee
Amazon

Thank you for being a friend — or maybe a fiend? Channel your favorite girl gang with this spook-tacular Golden Girls tee with a twist.

$17.00
See It!

Crashing Witch Decor

crashing witch decor
Amazon

Without a hitch? Not this witch! Decorate your front yard for Halloween with this crashing witch decor.

Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
See It!

Horror Halloween Ornament

horror Halloween ornament
Amazon

“He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake” has a whole new meaning now. Halloween meets Christmas with this creepy Michael Myers ornament! Perfect for any horror movie fans.

$11.00
See It!

Beach Bum Skeleton Figurine

beach bum skeleton figurine
Amazon

Even skeletons like to soak up the sun! Bring the summer into autumn with this beach bum skeleton figurine.

$25.00
See It!

Spider Toilet Paper

spider toilet paper
Amazon

Feel like pulling a holiday prank? This spider toilet paper is the ultimate trick or treat! Nothing like a playful practical joke on Halloween.

$11.00
See It!

Funny Thanksgiving Kitchen Towels

Thanksgiving kitchen towels
Amazon

We’re thankful for these funny Thanksgiving kitchen towels! Since you may be spending more time in the kitchen preparing for your family’s feast, these dish towels will brighten your day with their silly slogans.

$20.00
See It!

Hanukkah Kitchen Towels

Hanukkah kitchen towels
Amazon

We love these Hanukkah kitchen towels a latke! Get ready for eight crazy nights with these festive towels.

$19.00
See It!

Light-Up Christmas Turkey Hat

light-up Christmas turkey hat
Amazon

Deck the halls with this light-up turkey hat, an appropriate accessory for Thanksgiving and Christmas! Plus, Friends fans can channel Monica wearing a turkey head in The One With All the Thanksgivings episode.

$21On Sale: $19You Save 10%
See It!

The Office Garden Gnome

The Office garden gnome
Amazon

Christmas came early! Fans of The Office will get a kick out of this garden gnome! Dwight Schrute dressed as an elf is better than any Dundie award (if you know, you know).

Was $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See It!

Home Alone Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Home Alone sweatshirt
Amazon

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Kick it like Kevin McCallister in this classic Home Alone sweatshirt.

$30.00
See It!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Figurine

National Lampoon figurine
Amazon

Another iconic Christmas movie? National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Share some holiday humor with this figurine straight out of the film!

Was $120On Sale: $87You Save 28%
See It!
'90s puzzle

17 Funniest Finds From Amazon That Make Great Gifts

Read article

Looking for additional holiday ideas? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own