Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Serious Steals

17 Funniest Finds From Amazon That Make Great Gifts

By
'90s puzzle
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Laughter is the gift that keeps on giving. When we’ve had a bad day and need a pick-me-up, a funny joke or our favorite comedy always cheers Us up. Looking for a gag gift that will tickle your friend’s funny bone? We’ve got you covered.

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now officially behind Us, it’s still the prime opportunity to shop these hilarious home goods and novelty apparel! And since this is Us Weekly, we had to throw in some pop culture references for all our TV and movie fans. Here are the 17 funniest products on Amazon right now!

Funny Chick Coffee Mug

chick mug
Amazon

One cool chick! This cute mug is sure to make any coffee lover smile.

Was $21On Sale: $16You Save 24%
See It!

Dinosaur Halloween Sweatshirt

dinosaur sweatshirt
Amazon

 

Cat’s out of the bag! This Halloween sweatshirt is T-Rexcellent.

Was $29On Sale: $23You Save 21%
See It!

Three-Pack of Turkey Hats

turkey hats
Amazon

 

Just in time for Thanksgiving, these turkey hats are funny and festive! And Friends fans will especially get a kick out of these outrageous accessories.

Was $17On Sale: $13You Save 24%
See It!

Stick Shift Witch T-Shirt

witch tee
Amazon

Just a bunch of hocus pocus! Don’t be a basic witch ­­– rock this broomstick T-shirt all spooky season!

Was $18On Sale: $15You Save 17%
See It!

Momster Halloween Tee

momster tee
Amazon

 

You’re not a regular mom — you’re a cool momster. Trick or treat in this spooktacular shirt for Halloween!

Was $17On Sale: $9You Save 47%
See It!

Silly Disguise Glasses

disguise glasses
Amazon

Go incognito in these silly disguise glasses! Perfect for a last-minute group Halloween costume or April Fool’s Day.

Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See It!

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

What Do You Meme?
Amazon

Create your own memes with this hilarious party game, What Do You Meme? It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Get ready to laugh out loud all night!

Was $30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See It!

Cozy Cat Hoodie

cat hoodie
Amazon

Calling all cat ladies! This adorably cozy hoodie is the perfect gift for feline friends.

Was $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
See It!

12 Pairs of Novelty Socks

novelty socks
Amazon

A dozen socks for only $19? Such a steal! These novelty socks are great gifts for history buffs or art aficionados. They’ll rock your socks off!

Was $42On Sale: $19You Save 55%
See It!

Schrute Farms Pillow Case From The Office

Schrute Farms pillow case
Amazon

Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica! Fans of The Office will absolutely appreciate this Schrute Farms pillow case.

Was $10On Sale: $8You Save 20%
See It!

Friends Novelty T-Shirt

Friends T-shirt
Amazon

Get by with a little help from your Friends! This novelty T-shirt will be there for you if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year.

Was $18On Sale: $13You Save 28%
See It!

RainBowl Toilet Light

toilet light
Amazon

 

Potty party! Glow when you go with this toilet light.

Was $17On Sale: $8You Save 53%
See It!

For the Girls Adult Party Game

For the Girls game
Amazon

Ladies, listen up — this party game is just for Us. No boys allowed! Bring this hilarious game to bachelorette weekends, birthday parties or girls’ night in!

Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See It!

Burrito Blanket

burrito blanket
Amazon

 

Make every day Taco Tuesday with this bizarre burrito blanket! Curl up under this cozy tortilla.

Was $40On Sale: $16You Save 60%
See It!

Anti-Social Keychain

anti-social keychain
Amazon

Don’t feel like dealing with humans? This keychain speaks to our souls: “It’s too people-y outside.”

Was $13On Sale: $10You Save 23%
See It!

‘90s Puzzle

'90s puzzle
Amazon

‘90s babies, this puzzle is perfect for you! Take a walk down memory lane with this fun activity that features iconic TV shows from the ‘90s, from Seinfeld to The Simpsons.

Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See It!

Kermit the Frog Baseball Cap

Kermit the Frog hat
Amazon

Go green with this Kermit the Frog baseball cap! It’s too cute, just like our favorite frog.

Was $18On Sale: $10You Save 44%
See It!
Replacement

13 of the Best Holiday Clothing Deals to Nab During Prime Day

Read article

Looking for additional deals? Check out more Prime Day picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own