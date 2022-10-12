15 Fantastic Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids — Up to 51% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is an amazing opportunity to save money on holiday shopping — which can be especially costly if you’re buying gifts for kids. Toys aren’t cheap — but these deals can make the season far more affordable!

We know it may be a bit early to start thinking about what to hide under the tree, but the toy deals we found are seriously worth it. Trust Us — your wallet will thank you later!

Melissa & Doug Wooden Get Well Doctor Activity Center

This is a gift that will certainly make an impression! Suitable for kids three and older, this setup creates the environment of a doctor’s office complete with waiting room, reception and exam room. It’s made from high-quality wood, which is ideal for parents who are concerned about toxic chemicals that can appear on plastic toys.

Was $295 On Sale: $165 You Save 44% See it!

Battleship With Planes Strategy Board Game

For the entire family! Battleship is a classic boardgame which older kids and their parents can have tons of fun playing together. This version of the game has a twist, as there are planes involved. It’s a fresh surprise for seasoned Battleship players!

Was $17 On Sale: $11 You Save 35% See it!

Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster

This safe foam blasting gun is a solid gift idea for any kid over eight. Shoppers even claim their teens enjoyed this set!

Was $35 On Sale: $24 You Save 31% See it!

PAW Patrol Transforming PAW Patroller

It’s no secret that PAW Patrol is all the rage with kids — which also means retailers tend to profit off its popularity. That’s why we were so happy to find this branded truck on sale for anyone who’s shopping on a tighter budget!

Was $65 On Sale: $45 You Save 31% See it!

Zen Laboratory Jumbo Slime Kit

Slime can be a pretty messy activity, but this kit is anything but that! The slime comes pre-made and has additives which kids can use to personalize the colors. Reviewers say this feature makes it the best slime kit they have purchased to date.

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

BestJoy Giant Bubble Gun

We challenge you to find a single person who doesn’t love bubbles! The design of this toy lets you express your creativity — it will amaze children and adults alike!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

PlayShifu Educational Globe

This interactive globe has an app you can download to use from a smartphone or tablet. Certain spots will trigger the app, and different facts and educational videos will pop up. Education and fun for the win!

Was $55 On Sale: $44 You Save 20% See it!

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch

This kid-friendly version of a smartwatch can make any child’s day! You can check the time, play games and even take photos and videos with the tiny built-in camera. It’s a great way to introduce younger kids to tech!

Was $60 On Sale: $33 You Save 45% See it!

MINIBEAR Instant Camera for Kids

Kids who are older than three can start exploring photography with this adorable camera! It can instantly print out the photos on paper, which can lead to a slew of other artistic activities to get the creative juices flowing.

Was $80 On Sale: $50 You Save 38% See it!

Dan&Darci Crystal Growing Kit

If you’re shopping for a child who’s interested in science, this crystal growing kit is a solid gift option. You can watch and monitor your crystals grow over time, and then display your creations as decorations once they’re fully formed!

Was $25 On Sale: $16 You Save 36% See it!

Jasonwell Aqua Magic Doodle Mat

No awful or even permanent marker messes here! This drawing mat comes with water pens which leave no trace behind whatsoever. You won’t have to worry about popping to the bathroom and returning to scribble city!

Was $26 On Sale: $13 You Save 50% See it!

Jollito Toddler Balance Bike

Would you believe that you can start using this bike at 18-months-old? It’s designed to help kids develop balance and coordination, plus it’s adjustable — the bike can grow with the child who’s using it!

Was $56 On Sale: $44 You Save 21% See it!

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game

Games like this interactive cube can help improve a child’s cognitive abilities and hand-eye coordination. We also love the compact size — it’s the ideal travel buddy for a road trip!

Was $55 On Sale: $32 You Save 42% See it!

SK SUPKER 3Pack Walkie Talkies for Kids

Imagine all of the secret missions and games kids can play with these walkie talkies! They’re safe for kids ages three and up to use, and they’re simple enough to understand.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Skillmatics Found It! Indoor Edition Card Game

If you’re running out of ideas on how to keep kids entertained indoors, this game is the solution! The different cards send you on a scavenger hunt for things you can easily find at home, plus quirky educational prompts.

Was $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

