15 Prime Day White Elephant Gifts for Every Type of Person

It’s truly never too early to get a head start on holiday shopping — even if you’re not quite sure who you’re gifting yet. Perhaps you’re anticipating being part of a white elephant or secret Santa gift exchange, both of which have shot to popularity in recent years. Every friend group or family unit seems to have a different idea of how exactly these go down, but either way, you want to make sure your gift is suitable for a wide array of people. No matter what type of gift you’re looking for, we have a Prime Day deal below that may help minimize stress as we approach the peak holiday season!

ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

A luxurious bath is made possible with the help of this tray! It includes specific compartments for everything you need while relaxing, including a stand for your smartphone or tablet.

Was $58 On Sale: $38 You Save 34% See it!

Boriwat Back Massager with Heat

Sit back and relax while this couch and bed-friendly massager works out the kinks in your neck and upper back after an especially long day!

Was $170 On Sale: $48 You Save 72% See it!

Trivial Pursuit Game- Stuff You Should Know Edition

Trivia games are fun for any family or friend group, and this specific version has an even playing ground of topics so no one has a specific advantage!

Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See it!

Swarmir Bluetooth Speaker with Lights

Not only is this little device both a speaker and an ambient light, it can also charge any smartphone wirelessly!

Was $39 On Sale: $30 You Save 23% See it!

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

This may be one of the most obvious go-to white elephant gifts around, but that doesn’t make it any less meaningful. Plus, the discount you can take advantage of right now is hard to beat!

Was $199 On Sale: $99 You Save 50% See it!

Fire TV Cube

Hook up all of your streaming services with this cube, plus receive voice-controlled Alexa so you don’t even need a remote to change the channel!

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See it!

SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

We all know someone who loves hosting guests, and no gathering is complete without a charcuterie board! The board comes with everything you need to serve up your spread in style.

Was $56 On Sale: $31 You Save 45% See it!

NALAKUVARA Golf Pen Gift Set

We all get bored at work sometimes, which is when this pen set can come in handy! Even if you’re not a golf person, taking a bit of a break and aiming to get a hole-in-one is very much needed during anyone’s 9-5.

Was $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

If you know a couple who likes to live life on the edge, they’re bound to love this gift! Each page is filed with a scratch-off adventure that partners can document and create their own scrapbook of worthwhile memories.

Was $60 On Sale: $48 You Save 20% See it!

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

Showers are already relaxing, but with the help of these aromatherapy tabs, you can turn your bathroom into a spa!

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See it!

OURRY Selfie Clip on Ring Light

Clip this cute ring light onto the back of any smartphone for incredible lighting! The compact size also makes it easy to carry in your bag so your photos always look incredible.

Was $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

Kollea 15.2 Oz Whiskey Decanter Set

Any whiskey enthusiast will freak out when opening this decanter! It’s the ideal gift for any dad or grandpa who wants to elevate their imbibing experience.

Was $70 On Sale: $56 You Save 20% See it!

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

This little microwave popper makes individually-sized portions from kernels, plus it can also melt butter at the same time for your topping!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Jorbest Burritos Blanket

Literally turn into a burrito with this circular tortilla blanket that’s as funny as it is cozy!

Was $40 On Sale: $16 You Save 60% See it!

If You Can Read This – Funny Socks

These same hilarious socks are available in a few different varieties to perfectly suit any type of personality on your holiday shopping list!

Was $11 On Sale: $7 You Save 36% See it!

