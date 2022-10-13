15 Prime Day White Elephant Gifts for Every Type of Person

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.
It’s truly never too early to get a head start on holiday shopping — even if you’re not quite sure who you’re gifting yet. Perhaps you’re anticipating being part of a white elephant or secret Santa gift exchange, both of which have shot to popularity in recent years. Every friend group or family unit seems to have a different idea of how exactly these go down, but either way, you want to make sure your gift is suitable for a wide array of people. No matter what type of gift you’re looking for, we have a Prime Day deal below that may help minimize stress as we approach the peak holiday season!
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
A luxurious bath is made possible with the help of this tray! It includes specific compartments for everything you need while relaxing, including a stand for your smartphone or tablet.
Boriwat Back Massager with Heat
Sit back and relax while this couch and bed-friendly massager works out the kinks in your neck and upper back after an especially long day!
Trivial Pursuit Game- Stuff You Should Know Edition
Trivia games are fun for any family or friend group, and this specific version has an even playing ground of topics so no one has a specific advantage!
Swarmir Bluetooth Speaker with Lights
Not only is this little device both a speaker and an ambient light, it can also charge any smartphone wirelessly!
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
This may be one of the most obvious go-to white elephant gifts around, but that doesn’t make it any less meaningful. Plus, the discount you can take advantage of right now is hard to beat!
Fire TV Cube
Hook up all of your streaming services with this cube, plus receive voice-controlled Alexa so you don’t even need a remote to change the channel!
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
We all know someone who loves hosting guests, and no gathering is complete without a charcuterie board! The board comes with everything you need to serve up your spread in style.
NALAKUVARA Golf Pen Gift Set
We all get bored at work sometimes, which is when this pen set can come in handy! Even if you’re not a golf person, taking a bit of a break and aiming to get a hole-in-one is very much needed during anyone’s 9-5.
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition
If you know a couple who likes to live life on the edge, they’re bound to love this gift! Each page is filed with a scratch-off adventure that partners can document and create their own scrapbook of worthwhile memories.
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Showers are already relaxing, but with the help of these aromatherapy tabs, you can turn your bathroom into a spa!
OURRY Selfie Clip on Ring Light
Clip this cute ring light onto the back of any smartphone for incredible lighting! The compact size also makes it easy to carry in your bag so your photos always look incredible.
Kollea 15.2 Oz Whiskey Decanter Set
Any whiskey enthusiast will freak out when opening this decanter! It’s the ideal gift for any dad or grandpa who wants to elevate their imbibing experience.
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
This little microwave popper makes individually-sized portions from kernels, plus it can also melt butter at the same time for your topping!
Jorbest Burritos Blanket
Literally turn into a burrito with this circular tortilla blanket that’s as funny as it is cozy!
If You Can Read This – Funny Socks
These same hilarious socks are available in a few different varieties to perfectly suit any type of personality on your holiday shopping list!
