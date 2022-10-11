Prime Day Coat and Jacket Deals — 15 of the Best Picks You Can’t Miss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Prime Early Access Sale is on, which means it’s officially Prime Day for the second time this year. Lasting from October 11 to 12, this first-ever sale is making a big impact for 2022!

We know you’re probably scrambling all over trying to find the best deals on, well, everything. Remember to shop with Us to see the top shopping categories broken down into smaller lists. Right now, we’re concentrating on coats and jackets!

Short Jackets

Was $108 On Sale: $65 You Save 40% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We know we’re not missing out on a chance to grab this Levi’s sherpa-lined denim jacket on sale!

2. We Also Love: How about a faux-leather find? This Tagoo moto jacket even has a hood!

3. We Can’t Forget: This quilted Columbia hooded jacket is lined with plush fleece and is insulated to keep you warm!

4. Going Sporty: Opt for an iconic brand with this Adidas track jacket. Wear for morning runs or for a cool athleisure vibe!

5. So Soft: This majorly cuddly Marmot sherpa jacket feels amazing, but it looks so cute too. We love the Dream State colorway!

6. Shacket Up: Make this Yeokou shirt jacket a key part of your fall wardrobe. We can’t resist that plaid!

7. Bomber Jacket Babe: We love the little edge brought on by this Zeagoo bomber jacket. Which color to choose?

Long Coats

Was $55 On Sale: $43 You Save 22% See it!

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Shopping a number one new release on sale definitely sounds like a plan to Us! This fuzzy Prettygarden coat is gorgeous!

9. We Also Love: Meet your new winter coat. This London Fog coat is made with real down for serious coziness, even in the cold!

10. We Can’t Forget: Holy sophistication! This wool-blend Kenneth Cole coat is a fashionista’s dream!

11. Major Markdown: Are we all seeing the discount on this Cole Haan extra-long down coat? You don’t see savings like this every day!

12. A Little Luxury: You’ll feel like a movie star in this Kendall + Kylie sherpa peacoat. The peach color is totally going to make you stand out!

13. Sustainable Style: This Escalier trench coat is made with recyclable wool fabric, making it an eco-friendly find!

14. Bright and Bold: Want to make a fashion statement? Make sure you have this Pantora coat in your closet!

15. Last but Not Least: This plush Amazon Essentials coat is a very sleek find. It’s actually water-resistant too!

