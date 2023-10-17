15 Best Gifts for 32-Year-Old Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Contrary to popular belief, all birthdays are special. The beginning or middle of a new decade typically earns lavish celebrations, but there’s something intriguing about those formative in-between years. Take turning 32, for example. While it’s still an early introduction to the 30s, it often marks a time of working through growing pains and finding comfort and stability in your life. With that in mind, finding birthday gifts for 32-year-old women should reflect wherever they are in their individual journey.

No matter if she’s in her cozy girl era or is obsessed with her skincare routine, there are so many cool gifts to ensure the birthday girl kicks off her 32nd year feeling fulfilled and appreciated. From Amazon, to Nordstrom and Lululemon, read ahead for 15 birthday gifts for a 32-year-old woman!

lululemon Define Jacket Luon

Whether she’s a pilates princess or loves being cozy while running errands, she’ll adore this form-fitting jacket. Made for movement, she can throw this on for outdoor workouts and get ventilation thanks to handy mesh paneling.

Get the lululemon Define Jacket Luon for just $118 at lululemon!

Succulent 4-Pack

If the birthday girl in your life has a green thumb, she’ll adore this four-pack set of succulents. They’re ideal for newbies because they are extremely low maintenance!

Get this succulent set at Amazon!

NuFACE NuFACE Trinity+® & Effective Lip and Eye Attachment

It’s never too early to start preventative skincare measures. NuFACE Trinity+® & Effective Lip and Eye Attachment helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and tones up facial muscles.

Get the NuFACE Trinity at Sephora!

J. Crew Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater

Quality becomes far more important with age. This V-Neck cashmere sweater screams sophistication, and it’s available in 11 different shades — from muted neutrals to vibrant neon hues.

Get this glamorous cashmere sweater for just $138 at J.Crew!

The Canopy Humidifier for Skin Hydration Healthy Sleep Bundle

Speaking of skin, ensure the birthday girl stays hydrated thanks to this bestselling bundle. Along with a humidifier to promote healthy, hydrated skin, it also features an aroma kit which aids in relaxation — plus a silk sleep mask.

Get the Canopy humidifer set for just $150 at Sephora!

Jo Malone London Lime Basil Mandarin Scent Surround Diffuser

Turn the birthday girl’s home into an oasis with this diffuser. She’s bound to be head-over-heels for the combination of peppery basil and aromatic white thyme notes paired with a hint of lime!

Get the Jo Malone diffuser for just $110 at Nordstrom!

Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas

The birthday girl will be refreshed and recharged after a good night’s rest in these chic pajamas. The silky satin fabric will melt into her skin!

Get these Free People pajamas for just $88 at Nordstrom!

Topicals Faded Undereye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks

Give the gift of refreshed under-eyes thanks to these viral patches. Topicals Faded Undereye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks feature a cooling hydrogel which reduces the appearance of dark circles and discoloration!

Get these under-eye masks for just $22 at Sephora!

LOVEVOOK Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

If the birthday girl is known for hitting the road, she’ll appreciate this weekend bag. Not only is it equipped with a shoe compartment, but the carry-on also features a handy USB charging port.

Get this duffel bag at Amazon!

LOVEVOOK Toiletry Bag

Make sure the jet-setter in your life stays organized with this travel makeup bag. It features a hanging hook with separate compartments for everything from toiletries to jewelry!

Get this cute toiletry bag at Amazon!

Monica Vinader Initial Pendant Necklace

You can never go wrong with a piece of dainty gold jewelry. This initial pendant necklace screams quiet luxury!

Get the Monica Vinader pendant for just$135 at Nordstrom!

Special Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Blue Blush

No matter her hair texture, the birthday girl will be incredibly impressed with this special edition hair dryer bundle. Along with delivering fast drying, this bundle features a range of attachments designed to style different hair textures.

Get this iconic Dyson bundle at Nordstrom!

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

When it doubt, the birthday girl surely needs another emotional support water bottle — but not just any water bottle. The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel features a protective push-to-open lid which prevent spills and double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Get this wildly popular water bottle at Amazon!

Keenray Towel Warmer

A towel warmer may seem like an unconventional birthday gift, but a gal who lives for rest will be obsessed. She will feel like she stepped out of a luxurious spa when she puts her large towels, robes or blankets into this warming bucket. It features auto-shutoff and fits up to two 40″ x 50″ oversized items at a time!

Get this handy towel warmer at Amazon!

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal

Make sure the birthday girl kicks off the new year with gratitude. This five-minute journal features short, daily writing prompts to help practice positivity and find joy.

Get this gratitude journal at Amazon!

