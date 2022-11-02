15 Amazing Amazon Gift Deals for Men to Shop Now — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re shopping for a gift for any man in your life, there are a few different routes to take. Some guys prefer a practical gift, and others will appreciate an item that’s unique and out-of-the-box. You have to know a little bit about the personality you’re shopping for — and then you can narrow down your options.

It can certainly be a stressful process, so to make your life a little easier, we picked out a variety of gifts that will suit even the pickiest of recipients. To make matters even better, all of these gifts are on sale and will ship out quickly via Amazon!

This Leather Briefcase

Show up to work in style and looking like a boss with this elegant briefcase!

Was $200 On Sale: $148 You Save 26% See it!

This Headphone-Packed Beanie

You don’t have to mess around with pesky wires thanks to the built-in headphones in this Bluetooth-equipped hat!

Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

This Soft Hoodie

A hoodie is a part of everyone’s daily uniform, and this is one of Amazon’s top sellers!

Was $44 On Sale: $26 You Save 41% See it!

This Insulated Picnic Backpack

Pack up everything you need with this convenient cooler bag which also comes with a blanket!

Was $56 On Sale: $33 You Save 41% See it!

This Cocktail Smoker

Turn your home into a legitimate bar with this smoker kit. It comes with everything you need to make craft cocktails!

Was $95 On Sale: $72 You Save 24% See it!

This Complete Grill Set

Any grill master will absolutely adore this set which comes with all of the bells and whistles!

Was $34 On Sale: $30 You Save 12% See it!

This Leather Toiletry Bag

Packing for a trip instantly became classier with this leather toiletry kit!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

This Accessory Organizer

This stand has room for every type of accessory, and will save space in style.

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% See it!

This Grooming Kit

Ensure that his beard is always looking fresh with this complete grooming set!

Was $33 On Sale: $12 You Save 64% See it!

This Portable Massager

Make aches and pains go away with this seriously useful at-home massager!

Was $60 On Sale: $35 You Save 42% See it!

This Beard Trimmer

If an electric trimmer is more up the alley of who you’re shopping for, it doesn’t get better than this one!

Was $43 On Sale: $35 You Save 19% See it!

This Unique Pen Set

If you’re looking for an extra stocking stuffer, this pen set is ideal!

Was $28 On Sale: $13 You Save 54% See it!

These Fun Drink Chillers

Ditch regular ice cubes and go for these interesting bullet stones for chilling drinks!

Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See it!

This Compact Wallet

What’s awesome about this wallet (other than its compact size) is the fact that it offers RFID protection so all info is secure.

Was $35 On Sale: $29 You Save 17% See it!

This Useful Phone Stand

This stand lets you watch any streaming service on your phone comfortably — there’s even a speaker built-in for extra loud sound!

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

