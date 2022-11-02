Cancel OK
15 Amazing Amazon Gift Deals for Men to Shop Now — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re shopping for a gift for any man in your life, there are a few different routes to take. Some guys prefer a practical gift, and others will appreciate an item that’s unique and out-of-the-box. You have to know a little bit about the personality you’re shopping for — and then you can narrow down your options.

It can certainly be a stressful process, so to make your life a little easier, we picked out a variety of gifts that will suit even the pickiest of recipients. To make matters even better, all of these gifts are on sale and will ship out quickly via Amazon!

This Leather Briefcase 

Samsonite Leather Expandable Briefcase
Samsonite Leather Expandable Briefcase Amazon

Show up to work in style and looking like a boss with this elegant briefcase!

Was $200On Sale: $148You Save 26%
See it!

This Headphone-Packed Beanie 

Visit the FULLLIGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat
Visit the FULLLIGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat Amazon

You don’t have to mess around with pesky wires thanks to the built-in headphones in this Bluetooth-equipped hat!

Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

This Soft Hoodie

YuKaiChen Men's Casual Pullover Hoodie
YuKaiChen Men’s Casual Pullover Hoodie Amazon

A hoodie is a part of everyone’s daily uniform, and this is one of Amazon’s top sellers!

Was $44On Sale: $26You Save 41%
See it!

This Insulated Picnic Backpack 

Vogano Picnic Backpack Cooler Bag
Vogano Picnic Backpack Cooler Bag Amazon

Pack up everything you need with this convenient cooler bag which also comes with a blanket!

Was $56On Sale: $33You Save 41%
See it!

This Cocktail Smoker 

Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit
Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit Amazon

Turn your home into a legitimate bar with this smoker kit. It comes with everything you need to make craft cocktails!

Was $95On Sale: $72You Save 24%
See it!

This Complete Grill Set

Birald Grill Set
Birald Grill Set Amazon

Any grill master will absolutely adore this set which comes with all of the bells and whistles!

Was $34On Sale: $30You Save 12%
See it!

This Leather Toiletry Bag

KOMALC Premium Buffalo Leather Unisex Toiletry Bag
KOMALC Premium Buffalo Leather Unisex Toiletry Bag Amazon

Packing for a trip instantly became classier with this leather toiletry kit!

Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

This Accessory Organizer 

T TARANTO Wood Phone Docking Station
T TARANTO Wood Phone Docking Station Amazon

This stand has room for every type of accessory, and will save space in style.

Was $40On Sale: $36You Save 10%
See it!

This Grooming Kit 

XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit
XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit Amazon

Ensure that his beard is always looking fresh with this complete grooming set!

Was $33On Sale: $12You Save 64%
See it!

This Portable Massager 

Papillon Back Massager
Papillon Back Massager Amazon

Make aches and pains go away with this seriously useful at-home massager!

Was $60On Sale: $35You Save 42%
See it!

This Beard Trimmer 

Brightup Beard Trimmer
Brightup Beard Trimmer Amazon

If an electric trimmer is more up the alley of who you’re shopping for, it doesn’t get better than this one!

Was $43On Sale: $35You Save 19%
See it!

This Unique Pen Set

BIIB 9 in 1 Multitool Pen
BIIB 9 in 1 Multitool Pen Amazon

If you’re looking for an extra stocking stuffer, this pen set is ideal!

Was $28On Sale: $13You Save 54%
See it!

These Fun Drink Chillers 

PaulTellie Whiskey Stone Set
PaulTellie Whiskey Stone Set Amazon

Ditch regular ice cubes and go for these interesting bullet stones for chilling drinks!

Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
See it!

This Compact Wallet

Zitahli RFID Slim Wallet
Zitahli RFID Slim Wallet Amazon

What’s awesome about this wallet (other than its compact size) is the fact that it offers RFID protection so all info is secure.

Was $35On Sale: $29You Save 17%
See it!

This Useful Phone Stand 

JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand
JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand Amazon

This stand lets you watch any streaming service on your phone comfortably — there’s even a speaker built-in for extra loud sound!

Was $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See it!
