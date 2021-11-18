Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $2 — Up to 77% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Macy’s has been rolling out some major early Black Friday deals, and we want to make sure you’re on top of it all! There are literally thousands of items that you can shop before Black Friday officially kicks off post-Thanksgiving — and the latest batch of items we’ve selected is nothing short of incredible.

We’re talking clothes, shoes, accessories and home essentials that are up to 77% off. They start at just $2 — seriously! Are you ready to get your shop on? Keep scrolling to discover all of the steals!

Take 60% off the Style & Co Marliee Riding Boots!

Take 40% off the COACH Joy Lug-Sole Booties!

Take $199 off the Charter Club Oversized Cashmere Scarf!

Take 70% off the Charter Club Cozy Plush Wrap!

Take $30 off the INC International Concepts Faux-Leather Leggings!

Take $89 off the StriVectin 4-Pc. Stellar Skincare Smooth & Firm Set!

Take $111 off the Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 550 Thread Count 4 Pc. Sheet Set!

Take 75% off the Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set!

Take 66% off the Bella 10.5 x 20 Nonstick Electric Griddle!

Take $59 off the Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater!

Take off 40% off the COACH Horse and Carriage Jacquard Dalton 31 Shoulder Bag!

Take 75% off the Macy’s Diamond Multi-Halo Stud Earrings!

Take 73% off the Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set!

Take $54 off the Mr. Christmas 3-Ft. Decorative LED Birch Tree!

Take 60% off the Northlight Transparent Zip Up Christmas Ornament Storage Bag!

Take 50% off the Alfani Turtleneck Poncho Sweater!

Take $130 off the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat!

Take 50% off the COACH Rambler Leather Crossbody!

Take 68% off the Charter Club Cashmere Zip-Front Hoodie!

Take 77% off the Blue Ridge Reversible Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter!

Take 60% off the Studio Mercantile Smores Maker Electric!

Take $220 off the Tag Ridgefield 5 Pc. Softside Luggage Set!

Take 50% off the INC International Concepts Velvet Non-Seam Skinny Leggings!

Take 14% off the Elizabeth Arden 4-Pc. Lip Makeup Gift Set!

Take 66% off the Holiday Lane Glittered Snowflake Ornament!

Take 70% off the Laundry by Shelli Segal Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat!

Take 69% off the Tools of the Trade 22-Pc. Kitchen Gadget Set!

Take 55% off the Harry & David Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Moose Munch Premium Popcorn!

Want to shop more? Check out all of the Early Black Friday deals happening right now at Macy’s here!

