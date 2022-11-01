Days Left! Save Up to 30% on Perfect Holiday Decor From Frontgate

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to start decorating for the holidays! Put up the trees, bring out the menorahs and the kinaras, string up the lights and get festive!

Whether you’re looking to decorate inside the home, create an impressive display of outdoor decor or simply add little touches of cheer here and there, Frontgate has amazing holiday finds for you. The best part? There’s currently a sitewide sale with deals up to 30% off. It’s only for a limited time, so let’s get to shopping!

This Christmas Tree

If you celebrate Christmas, a tree is of the utmost importance! This life-like fir tree is seven feet tall, is wrapped in 550 warm white LED microlights and takes just a few minutes to set up. The lights are made to last for 10,000 hours so you can use this tree year after year. P.S. Frontgate’s Christmas trees are currently shipping out for free!

Was $649 On Sale: $571 You Save 12% See it!

This Set of Ornaments

It’s fun to collect personal ornaments throughout the years, but you’ll also need some beautiful classic ornaments to really pull the look of your tree together. This set features six matching golden glass ornaments in two sizes with acrylic jewels, sequins and gold-finished beads!

Was $49 On Sale: $39 You Save 20% See it!

This Yard Ornament

Go big! Once you’re set with the ornaments on your tree, it’s time to grab this mega-sized ornament display for outside your door. We love that it has a mirrored finish so you and your holiday guests can take cute selfies in it too!

Was $1,099 On Sale: $934 You Save 15% See it!

This Personalized Stocking

If you hang the stockings up over the fireplace year after year, it’s time to make them special. These velvet stockings will be keepsakes forever and ever — especially as you can personalize each one with a name. They come in four colors too that look great hanging next to each other!

Was $59 On Sale: $53 You Save 10% See it!

This Door Mat

An easy way to add some festive fun to your home is with your doormat, which will be one of the first things your guests see. This one featuring Santa’s sleigh is simply charming, especially with the snowy nighttime scene as a backdrop!

Was $129 On Sale: $103 You Save 20% See it!

This Throw Pillow

Switching up the pillows in your living room may seem like a small thing to do, but it can make a huge difference. We know we’d basically lose our minds walking into someone’s home and seeing an adorable velvet pillow wrapped in a bow just like a gift!

Was $99 On Sale: $74 You Save 25% See it!

These Napkin Rings

Even the smallest touches count. Your holiday party will be elevated to the extreme thanks to additions like these seasonal napkin rings. An excellent way to set the scene for the delicious meal to come!

Was $49 On Sale: $37 You Save 24% See it!

This LED Reindeer Decoration

Light up the outside of your home and create a little holiday magic at night with this glowing LED reindeer display. It features 250 color-changing lights, comes with a stake and has a six-foot cord!

Was $459 On Sale: $390 You Save 15% See it!

This Nutcracker Figure

We love Christmas collectibles that can be passed down through generations, and a nutcracker figure just makes sense for anyone and everyone. This hand-painted version has a golden staff and stands on a beautiful base. Perfect for the mantel!

Was $139 On Sale: $118 You Save 15% See it!

This Intricate Garland

This glittering garland truly earns its “Winter Wonderland” title with its silvery faux florals, beautiful berry decorations and twinkling LED lights on a bed of life-like pine. It’s battery-operated, so you can display it anywhere you’d like. No outlets necessary!

Was $399 On Sale: $319 You Save 20% See it!

This Bubbly Wreath

The iridescent, bubble-like ornaments on this handcrafted wreath just make Us happy. This is the perfect way to decorate your door. Some reviewers even put it inside their home as well. Buy now to save even more than usual!

Was $329 On Sale: $172 You Save 48% See it!

