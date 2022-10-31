This 24-Day Advent Calendar Is an Amazing Gift for Beauty Lovers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always exciting opening holiday gifts on the official day, but do you know what’s better than one day (or even eight nights) of gifts? 24 days of gifts leading up to the big gift exchange!

Advent calendars are just so much fun. The surprise gifts, day after day, really rev up the holiday spirit in the best way. Plus, the packaging is always so cute. This one from L’Occitane is a must-buy for Us this year, as it has an incredible value and so many beloved products!

Get the L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar ($129 value) for just $80 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Since this advent calendar is 24 days, it’s obviously an amazing choice for the lead-up to Christmas on December 25, but any beauty lover who celebrates any holiday would love to receive one. It features travel sizes of L’Occitane’s most iconic classics!

We want to point out one specific reason why this set stands out above others as a gift. The products are much more likely to please anyone who opens them! People can be (rightfully) picky about facial skincare, for example, but they might not have to be so ingredient-conscious when it comes to body care, hand creams, soaps or lip balms. Luckily, this advent calendar focuses on those universally-pleasing types of products!

Anyone who is already a fan of L’Occitane will be pleased to see multiple of the brand’s famous almond products in this set, such as the fan-favorite Almond Shower Oil and the Almond Delicious Exfoliating Soap. Prefer cherry blossom? There’s a hand cream hidden in there!

You’ll also find fragrance notes like citrus verbena and rose throughout this set, plus top-notch ingredients for a cold winter, like ultra-nourishing shea butter. Goodbye, dry skin!

There are even some more fun surprises you might not expect to find, such as the Effervescent Cube for Bath or a wooden comb to use after the included Almond Shampoo and Almond Conditioner. Another great thing about this advent calendar is that your giftee should be able to use each product they open either immediately or before the time they’re ready for their next gift. Instant gratification!

One last note. Remember, you’ll want to gift this advent calendar by December 1 at the latest, so make sure you don’t want too long to place your order. You’ll want to make sure you have it in time (and that it doesn’t sell out before you claim one)!

