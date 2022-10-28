11 Awesome Gift Ideas for 7-Year-Old Kids

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a gift for a seven-year-old in your life? Seven is a fun age. By that time, most kids have learned the basics of reading, writing and math, and they’re independent enough to do a lot of things on their own. Meanwhile, they know how to share and collaborate with other kids for group activities too. Plus, they can more thoroughly process and understand the rules of games!

Being seven also means starting to develop your own personal style, hobbies and interests. It’s a whole new world of possibilities out there! So, where to even start when it comes to gifts? With our list below! We have picks from under $5 to $300+ ready for you!