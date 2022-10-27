14 Unique Advent Calendars to Gift Your Friends and Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Give the gift that keeps on giving! Advent calendars are a timeless way to lead up to the Christmas holiday, and even if you don’t explicitly celebrate the main event, there’s still plenty to appreciate.

In fact, we were surprised with the wide variety of advent calendars available now! Traditionally, they’re filled with some type of candy or chocolate — but these days, the sky’s the limit. If you’re looking for a specialized type of calendar to gift, we found one that will suit anyone on your list below!

This Skincare Calendar

Each of the 12 days in this advent calendar comes complete with a different skincare essential to make you feel naturally beautiful!

Get the Clarins Advent Calendar Set for $78 at Nordstrom!

This Candy Calendar

There are 24 boxes to open in this calendar which include various gummy candies — ideal for anyone who has a sweet tooth!

Get the sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar for $60 at Nordstrom!

This Candle Calendar

Anyone who adores candles will absolutely adore the variety of votive scents included in this set!

Get the Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set for $158 at Nordstrom!

This Body Care Calendar

Snagging this calendar is basically like setting up a spa right in one’s own bathroom!

Get The Body Shop Share The Joy Advent Calendar 24-Piece Gift Set for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pop Culture Calendar

Collectors who especially love The Office will get a kick out of the funny figurines in this calendar!

Get the Funko Pop! Advent Calendar The Office Edition for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gemstone Calendar

This is technically a gift for children, but anyone who loves science or even crystals will be thrilled to discover the gemstones in this set!

Get the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gemstone Advent Calendar for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tea Calendar

You can brew a fresh and invigorating cup of tea each day leading up to Christmas!

Get the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022 for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Train Toy Calendar

Every kid will have a great time discovering all of the toy trains from this fun calendar!

Get the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Nail Polish Calendar

If you know someone who prefers to have a perfect manicure at all times, guarantee they never run out of nail polish with this calendar!

Get the OPI Holiday ’22 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece Advent Calendar for $80 at Ulta!

This Luxe Skincare Calendar

This calendar may be a bit pricy, but when you consider how much a single product from Dr. Barbara Sturm can cost, it might actually be a relative bargain!

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm 24-Piece Advent Calendar Set for $560 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Makeup Calendar

When you finish up all 24 days of this calendar, you’ll have everything you need for a full face of makeup besides foundation!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Limited Edition Holiday 24 Day Advent Calendar for $65 at Ulta!

This Chocolate Calendar

Get ready to eat some of the best chocolates you’ve ever tasted thanks to this delicious calendar!

Get the Charbonnel et Walker Xmas 2020 Chocolate & Truffle Advent Calendar for $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Deluxe Tea Calendar

Each of the drawers from this advent calendar contains five tea bags of each flavor, so you’ll be stocked through January!

Get the Vahdam Christmas Advent Calendar 120-Piece Tea Bag Set for $60 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Undies Calendar

This may be one of the most unusual advent calendars we’ve come across, but it will surely serve as an excellent gift if you’re shopping for roommates or sisters!

Get the Hanky Panky 25-Piece Original-Rise Lace Thong Advent Calendar for $660 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

