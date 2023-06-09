Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re in the market to pick up new bathrobes for women, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or want to pick one up as a gift, there are plenty of options to choose from. You would be surprised by the different varieties of bathrobes currently available on the market, and while browsing for a new one, there are a few to take into consideration.
Bathrobes may seem like a simple item to shop for, but making sure you’re shopping smart is always crucial. This guide will help you ensure that the bathrobe you buy for yourself or the woman in your life is the proper choice. And to get you started off right, there are seven great options outlined for you below!
The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women
Best Overall: NY Threads Women's Fleece Bathrobe
And on top of that, the size options this robe currently offers are outstanding! In many cases, specifically with robes that are fairly simple like this one, you’ll find a one-size-fits all situation when it comes time to purchase, but here, you’ll be able to get the right size to fit you properly.
Pros
- #1 Bestseller
- Affordable
- Great color and size options
Cons
- Polyester material
- Not the best for post-bath
- Slightly shorter length
Best Barefoot Dreams: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite
Yes, this is a longer robe, so petite shoppers may be weary it will extend too far down. This is a valid concern, but reviewers of all sizes praise the product. Shoppers have called it ‘the best investment ever,’ and compare it to wearing one of Barefoot Dreams’ sumptuous blankets. Don’t let the price tag deter you, as it’s an investment worthy of your closet.
Pros
- Popular brand
- Incredibly soft
- Convenient microfiber material
Cons
- More expensive than other options
- Some sizes selling out fast
- May be too long for petite shoppers
Best for Couples: BIOLINEN Cotton Terry Shawl Bathrobe
Being absorbent is a crucial feature for many of the best robes for women, and this is a prime example of a functional pick that still has fashion credibility thanks to its sleek design. For a full ensemble, they are available with matching slippers. It’s truly the best gifting option around!
Pros
- Unisex sizing
- Absorbent material
- Fair price
Cons
- May be too big for petite shoppers
- Only one color option available
- The white shade may get dirty faster
Best Microfiber: MONARCH Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe
Buying a microfiber robe may be more of an expense, but we’re confident that a robe like this one will last you an impressively long time. You can definitely find robes which have the same quality as this one and will cost two or three times as much, so even though it’s more expensive, it’s still a fairly solid bargain according to shoppers!
Pros
- Luxe hotel quality
- Great size options
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Expensive
- Fewer color options
- Heavier material
Best Terry: TowelSelections Women's Robe
Terry robes may not be the softest or coziest of the bunch, but if you’re looking for something that will help you dry off faster, this is the right robe to get. You can have different robes for varying purposes, and it’s clear this one has a specific role it will play in your day-to-day life. Plus, there are handy pockets!
Pros
- Cotton material
- Hypoallergenic
- Comes with pockets
Cons
- Slightly short
- May run big
- Not super soft
Best Full-Length: MissNina Women's Soft Robe
Reviewers describe it as ‘very soft’ and claim it has a bit of stretch to it too. Any time fabric has a bit of give, it usually means that it’s that much more comfortable than other options, which is the case with this robe. If you want something that will make you feel relaxed and at ease, look no further than this pick from the best bathrobes for women!
Pros
- Very soft material
- Affordable
- Wonderful color and print options
Cons
- Too long for petites
- Differing materials
- Not the most breathable
Best Satin: Ekouaer Womens Silky Satin Robe
This robe is also a solid option to pick up if you’re looking for something to match a lingerie set you already own. It comes in so many different colors, and the shorter length is clearly romantic. Whenever you want to make yourself feel special or sensual, slip into this bathrobe to boost your confidence instantly. It’s a date night must, and shoppers agree.
Pros
- Tons of color options
- Very affordable
- Stretchy material
Cons
- Lower quality
- May be too short for some
- Hand wash only
Best Waffle: Turkish Linen Lightweight Waffle Knit Bath Robe
This specific waffle knit robe is made from a cotton-blend material and feels incredibly lightweight, which is ideal for the hot summer months. Both the sleeves and the hem are shorter too, so you won’t feel overheated while wearing this robe. Plus, the price is simply outstanding!
Pros
- Quality material
- Comes with pockets
- Fun color options
Cons
- May be too short for some
- Not the absolute softest material
- Thinner fabric
Best Plush: PAVILIA Premium Women's Plush Soft Robe
Shoppers describe this bathrobe as ‘warm and comfortable,’ and they love how it feels when they wear it. The material may be a little too thick for the spring and summer months, but when it’s cold outside, you can guarantee that this fleece robe will make you feel as warm as can be.
Pros
- Super soft material
- Heavier feel
- Tons of colors to choose from
Cons
- Made from polyester
- Trickier sizing
- Not ideal for post-shower wear
Best Absorbent: Coyuchi Waffle Patterned Organic Cotton Robe
While it can be washed in your standard washer-dryer, some do report it may shrink — so keep that in mind during maintenance. As it’s made from organic cotton, it will function fabulously for the summer months. The handy tie closure is the cherry on top of this excellent robe for women!
Pros
- Ultra-absorbent
- 100% cotton
- Quick-drying material
Cons
- Expensive
- Some shoppers report shrinkage in dryer
- May be slightly sheer
Finding the Best Bathrobes for Women: A Buyer’s Guide
If you’re buying bathrobes for women, you may think that the task is easy — but when you truly look at how many different options there are, you may not know how to make the right choice. There may even be variables you didn’t think of before, which is what this guide was created for!
The best bathrobes for women are all designed differently — from the type of fabric the robe is made from, to what they will actually be used for. Despite these varying factors, you can make your shopping experience easier by taking a look at this guide to help you figure it out.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bathrobes for Women
Price
Your budget is always something to consider when shopping for bathrobes — especially when it comes to bathrobes for women. You’ll be able to find a wide range of different price points with bathrobes, so it’s important to keep in mind how much you’re willing to spend.
Size
Bathrobes for women may have multiple sizes available or they will be be sold in a one-size-fits-all format. Women have different body types, and even something as simple as a bathrobe can look different across the board. If you’re concerned about how a robe will fit on your figure, make sure the one you’re selecting comes in the ideal size for you!
Material
Bathrobes can be made from particularly high-quality materials or from more affordable ones. If you know exactly what type of material you want your robe to be made from, keep that in mind while shopping. You may want something made from cotton, satin or silk. It’s completely up to you which material you choose, or if the material isn’t so much a factor as the overall feel.
Shipping Speed
So, you need your robe ASAP? Check out the shipping speed to see how quickly you’ll be able to get it delivered to your home! This speed will vary depending on the seller, so consult what shoppers have to say and figure out if the shipping time is accurate.
Reviews
With bathrobes, you can never be too sure what’s worth your money or not, which is wheen reading the reviews can make all the difference. Who better to turn to than a confirmed buyer to make sure you know what to expect when placing your order?
What are the Different Types of Bathrobes for Women?
The following are the most common types of bathrobes for women.
Cotton
Cotton is one of the most breathable materials you can buy, and it’s also the best when it comes to skin sensitivity. If you’re worried about your skin feeling irritated when shopping for a new bathrobe, it may be best to check out options primarily made from cotton.
Silk or Satin
These robes are definitely thinner and more lightweight. They’re not specifically designed to wear once you’re done showering, but they’re pretty and work as a great cover-up. They may not be the most practical, but something about silk and satin robes makes you feel extra luxurious!
Plush
Robes made from a plush material are designed for coziness. They basically feel like wearing a warm and fuzzy blanket wrapped around your entire body! These robes also tend to feel heavier, which makes them ideal for the fall or winter when you crave that extra warmth.
What are the Different Uses for Bathrobes for Women?
The following are the reasons why people use bathrobes for women.
Morning Coziness
There are days when getting out of bed is particularly hard, but a bathrobe can help you feel more at ease and make your morning brighter. Picture yourself waking up, wrapping yourself up in a new perfect robe and enjoying a cup of coffee. It sounds like absolute bliss to Us!
Post-Bath
Instead of simply wrapping yourself up in a bath towel, you can use a bathrobe to dry yourself up. The right type of robe can help you dry quicker and enable you to start getting ready faster. Not every robe is designed for this purpose, but you’ll know which types of material to look out for if you want one that’s specifically made for post-shower or bath!
Everyday Lounging
Bathrobes are seriously some of the most comfortable items to wear. If you’re having a night in or relaxing, why not change into a bathrobe to help you feel completely at ease? You can wear them over some pajamas or wear nothing underneath them at all if you’re looking for some serious comfort.
Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Bathrobes for Women
When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best bathrobes for your needs.
Do I Already Have a Bathrobe Like This One?
If you’ve accumulated a collection of bathrobes and are shopping for a new one, try to make sure that your new purchase isn’t one which already exists in your life. A follow-up question to ask yourself is whether or not one or two of the robes you own have already run their course. Out with the old and mildew-covered, and in with the new!
What Am I Planning to Use This For?
Certain bathrobes are made to be worn after you take a shower or bath, and others aren’t necessarily as practical. Think about what you want to use your new robe for and figure out if the one you’re considering purchasing fits your needs.
How Sensitive Is My Skin?
Chances are, you’ll be wearing your robe with nothing else on underneath — so if you know your skin is particularly sensitive, you may want to take this into consideration while looking for a new bathrobe. Materials which are more hypoallergenic are a great option if you’re worried about negative skin reactions, so it’s certainly something to keep in mind.
