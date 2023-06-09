Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the market to pick up new bathrobes for women, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or want to pick one up as a gift, there are plenty of options to choose from. You would be surprised by the different varieties of bathrobes currently available on the market, and while browsing for a new one, there are a few to take into consideration.

Bathrobes may seem like a simple item to shop for, but making sure you’re shopping smart is always crucial. This guide will help you ensure that the bathrobe you buy for yourself or the woman in your life is the proper choice. And to get you started off right, there are seven great options outlined for you below!

The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women

Best Overall: NY Threads Women's Fleece Bathrobe This robe has a wildly impressive amount of reviews, and the majority of them are super positive! Shoppers say they chose this robe for a variety of key reasons. First and foremost, it’s very affordable, the quality and the feel of the material is reportedly excellent and there are plenty of color options to choose from. One reviewer called this robe ‘lightweight,’ but claims it still feels ‘warm and cozy’ at the same time. And on top of that, the size options this robe currently offers are outstanding! In many cases, specifically with robes that are fairly simple like this one, you’ll find a one-size-fits all situation when it comes time to purchase, but here, you’ll be able to get the right size to fit you properly. Pros #1 Bestseller

Affordable

Great color and size options Cons Polyester material

Not the best for post-bath

Slightly shorter length Starting at $14.00 See it!

Best Barefoot Dreams: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Comfort is key when shopping for a robe, and that’s where Barefoot Dreams comes in. Of the brand’s vast selection, the CozyChic Ultra Lite long robe is a hit for multiple reasons. First, its machine-washable microfiber yarn doesn’t shrink or pill (a common problem with robes). Additionally, it will provide ample warmth — but its nylon/rayon mix will keep you cool at the same time. Yes, this is a longer robe, so petite shoppers may be weary it will extend too far down. This is a valid concern, but reviewers of all sizes praise the product. Shoppers have called it ‘the best investment ever,’ and compare it to wearing one of Barefoot Dreams’ sumptuous blankets. Don’t let the price tag deter you, as it’s an investment worthy of your closet. Pros Popular brand

Incredibly soft

Convenient microfiber material Cons More expensive than other options

Some sizes selling out fast

May be too long for petite shoppers $148.00 See it!

Best for Couples: BIOLINEN Cotton Terry Shawl Bathrobe If you’re shopping for the best bathrobes for women or looking to invest in a gift for a couple (or hoping to match your significant other), this popular Biolinen robe may be the top pick. It’s made from 100% organic cotton, which instantly gives it an edge compared to others. It’s generously sized and unisex, so it may not fit every shopper — but Amazon reviewers are thrilled with the fit and feel, dubbing it a ‘soft walking towel.’ Being absorbent is a crucial feature for many of the best robes for women, and this is a prime example of a functional pick that still has fashion credibility thanks to its sleek design. For a full ensemble, they are available with matching slippers. It’s truly the best gifting option around! Pros Unisex sizing

Absorbent material

Fair price Cons May be too big for petite shoppers

Only one color option available

The white shade may get dirty faster $34.98 Get it

Best Microfiber: MONARCH Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe If you want a robe that will make you feel like you’re waking up in a luxurious 5-star hotel every day, this is the robe for you! The lining on the interior is made from a luxe microfiber material, which is what you’re truly investing in. Unlike other fabrics, microfiber has the ability to absorb moisture super quickly and it won’t feel like you’re wearing a soaking wet towel. Buying a microfiber robe may be more of an expense, but we’re confident that a robe like this one will last you an impressively long time. You can definitely find robes which have the same quality as this one and will cost two or three times as much, so even though it’s more expensive, it’s still a fairly solid bargain according to shoppers! Pros Luxe hotel quality

Great size options

Glowing reviews Cons Expensive

Fewer color options

Heavier material $100.00 See it!

Best Terry: TowelSelections Women's Robe This type of bathrobe is certainly the most common kind you’ll come across on your search for best bathrobes for women. Terry is the same material traditionally used for towels, so this is the best robe you’ll find for your bath or shower needs. This particular version is made from 100% cotton, which is ideal for sensitive skin and particularly breathable. When you’re soaking wet after you finish bathing, you can slip into this robe and dry yourself up instantly! Terry robes may not be the softest or coziest of the bunch, but if you’re looking for something that will help you dry off faster, this is the right robe to get. You can have different robes for varying purposes, and it’s clear this one has a specific role it will play in your day-to-day life. Plus, there are handy pockets! Pros Cotton material

Hypoallergenic

Comes with pockets Cons Slightly short

May run big

Not super soft Starting at $33.00 See it!

Best Full-Length: MissNina Women's Soft Robe Many robes you may come across on your search reach down to the knees or somewhere in the calf region, but this one practically extends all the way down to the floor! If you want to fully surround yourself with coziness from head to toe, this is the robe you should check out now. The length is amazing, and the quality of the material is pretty fantastic as well. Reviewers describe it as ‘very soft’ and claim it has a bit of stretch to it too. Any time fabric has a bit of give, it usually means that it’s that much more comfortable than other options, which is the case with this robe. If you want something that will make you feel relaxed and at ease, look no further than this pick from the best bathrobes for women! Pros Very soft material

Affordable

Wonderful color and print options Cons Too long for petites

Differing materials

Not the most breathable Starting at $26.00 See it!

Best Satin: Ekouaer Womens Silky Satin Robe A bathrobe that’s made from satin like this one is perfect for relaxing and getting ready in. These robes make you feel incredibly luxurious and sophisticated, though they’re not the most practical if you’re looking for a robe to wear after you take a shower or bath. The fabric is much thinner and not particularly water-friendly, but you can’t deny that this robe looks absolutely adorable! This robe is also a solid option to pick up if you’re looking for something to match a lingerie set you already own. It comes in so many different colors, and the shorter length is clearly romantic. Whenever you want to make yourself feel special or sensual, slip into this bathrobe to boost your confidence instantly. It’s a date night must, and shoppers agree. Pros Tons of color options

Very affordable

Stretchy material Cons Lower quality

May be too short for some

Hand wash only Starting at $7.00 See it!

Best Waffle: Turkish Linen Lightweight Waffle Knit Bath Robe If you’re looking for a bathrobe to suit your post-shower needs that’s softer than a terrycloth robe, a waffle knit option like this one is a great alternative. The material may not be as absorbent as a terry situation, but it’s certainly more powerful than a satin or silk robe. You can find these types of robes at high-end spas often, so if you want to create a relaxing and elegant experience at home, this robe is a must-have! This specific waffle knit robe is made from a cotton-blend material and feels incredibly lightweight, which is ideal for the hot summer months. Both the sleeves and the hem are shorter too, so you won’t feel overheated while wearing this robe. Plus, the price is simply outstanding! Pros Quality material

Comes with pockets

Fun color options

Cons May be too short for some

Not the absolute softest material

Thinner fabric $22.00 See it!

Best Plush: PAVILIA Premium Women's Plush Soft Robe This extra plush robe is made for feeling cozy around the clock! The material has a sherpa-like quality, which is what some of the best blankets are made from, so wearing this robe will essentially feel like wrapping every inch of your body up in a snuggly blanket. You may not want to wear this robe after you take a bath or shower, but it does a great job at keeping you warm when it’s chilly. Shoppers describe this bathrobe as ‘warm and comfortable,’ and they love how it feels when they wear it. The material may be a little too thick for the spring and summer months, but when it’s cold outside, you can guarantee that this fleece robe will make you feel as warm as can be. Pros Super soft material

Heavier feel

Tons of colors to choose from Cons Made from polyester

Trickier sizing

Not ideal for post-shower wear $30.00 See it!

Best Absorbent: Coyuchi Waffle Patterned Organic Cotton Robe If you’re shopping for the best bathrobes for women, there’s a chance you may be a fan of spas. In that case, this robe from Coyuchi is a solid option to consider. It resembles a bathrobe you would find at a top spa, and the material is said to be incredibly absorbent. This makes it great for self-care evenings when you’re indulging in a bath or steam shower. The lightweight robe made from organic cotton has racked up rave reviews from shoppers, who praise its quality, relaxed nature and soft feel. While it can be washed in your standard washer-dryer, some do report it may shrink — so keep that in mind during maintenance. As it’s made from organic cotton, it will function fabulously for the summer months. The handy tie closure is the cherry on top of this excellent robe for women! Pros Ultra-absorbent

100% cotton

Quick-drying material Cons Expensive

Some shoppers report shrinkage in dryer

May be slightly sheer $128.00 Get it

Finding the Best Bathrobes for Women: A Buyer’s Guide

If you’re buying bathrobes for women, you may think that the task is easy — but when you truly look at how many different options there are, you may not know how to make the right choice. There may even be variables you didn’t think of before, which is what this guide was created for!

The best bathrobes for women are all designed differently — from the type of fabric the robe is made from, to what they will actually be used for. Despite these varying factors, you can make your shopping experience easier by taking a look at this guide to help you figure it out.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bathrobes for Women

Price

Your budget is always something to consider when shopping for bathrobes — especially when it comes to bathrobes for women. You’ll be able to find a wide range of different price points with bathrobes, so it’s important to keep in mind how much you’re willing to spend.

Size

Bathrobes for women may have multiple sizes available or they will be be sold in a one-size-fits-all format. Women have different body types, and even something as simple as a bathrobe can look different across the board. If you’re concerned about how a robe will fit on your figure, make sure the one you’re selecting comes in the ideal size for you!

Material

Bathrobes can be made from particularly high-quality materials or from more affordable ones. If you know exactly what type of material you want your robe to be made from, keep that in mind while shopping. You may want something made from cotton, satin or silk. It’s completely up to you which material you choose, or if the material isn’t so much a factor as the overall feel.

Shipping Speed

So, you need your robe ASAP? Check out the shipping speed to see how quickly you’ll be able to get it delivered to your home! This speed will vary depending on the seller, so consult what shoppers have to say and figure out if the shipping time is accurate.

Reviews

With bathrobes, you can never be too sure what’s worth your money or not, which is wheen reading the reviews can make all the difference. Who better to turn to than a confirmed buyer to make sure you know what to expect when placing your order?

What are the Different Types of Bathrobes for Women?

The following are the most common types of bathrobes for women.

Cotton

Cotton is one of the most breathable materials you can buy, and it’s also the best when it comes to skin sensitivity. If you’re worried about your skin feeling irritated when shopping for a new bathrobe, it may be best to check out options primarily made from cotton.

Silk or Satin

These robes are definitely thinner and more lightweight. They’re not specifically designed to wear once you’re done showering, but they’re pretty and work as a great cover-up. They may not be the most practical, but something about silk and satin robes makes you feel extra luxurious!

Plush

Robes made from a plush material are designed for coziness. They basically feel like wearing a warm and fuzzy blanket wrapped around your entire body! These robes also tend to feel heavier, which makes them ideal for the fall or winter when you crave that extra warmth.

What are the Different Uses for Bathrobes for Women?

The following are the reasons why people use bathrobes for women.

Morning Coziness

There are days when getting out of bed is particularly hard, but a bathrobe can help you feel more at ease and make your morning brighter. Picture yourself waking up, wrapping yourself up in a new perfect robe and enjoying a cup of coffee. It sounds like absolute bliss to Us!

Post-Bath

Instead of simply wrapping yourself up in a bath towel, you can use a bathrobe to dry yourself up. The right type of robe can help you dry quicker and enable you to start getting ready faster. Not every robe is designed for this purpose, but you’ll know which types of material to look out for if you want one that’s specifically made for post-shower or bath!

Everyday Lounging

Bathrobes are seriously some of the most comfortable items to wear. If you’re having a night in or relaxing, why not change into a bathrobe to help you feel completely at ease? You can wear them over some pajamas or wear nothing underneath them at all if you’re looking for some serious comfort.

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Bathrobes for Women

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best bathrobes for your needs.

Do I Already Have a Bathrobe Like This One?

If you’ve accumulated a collection of bathrobes and are shopping for a new one, try to make sure that your new purchase isn’t one which already exists in your life. A follow-up question to ask yourself is whether or not one or two of the robes you own have already run their course. Out with the old and mildew-covered, and in with the new!

What Am I Planning to Use This For?

Certain bathrobes are made to be worn after you take a shower or bath, and others aren’t necessarily as practical. Think about what you want to use your new robe for and figure out if the one you’re considering purchasing fits your needs.

How Sensitive Is My Skin?

Chances are, you’ll be wearing your robe with nothing else on underneath — so if you know your skin is particularly sensitive, you may want to take this into consideration while looking for a new bathrobe. Materials which are more hypoallergenic are a great option if you’re worried about negative skin reactions, so it’s certainly something to keep in mind.

