Drop Everything: This May Be the Dreamiest Pajama Set on Amazon

As we spend more and more time at home, we can’t help but pay increased attention to our loungewear. For those of us working remotely, it’s safe to say our “office” dress code has gotten way more relaxed — in fact, it’s pretty much a free for all. There’s nothing wrong with spending the day in pajamas as long as you don’t have an important Zoom on the calendar!

Now, we could easily wear a simple oversized tee and basic sweats as a daily uniform, but matching sets are so much more fun. Take a look at this dynamic duo from ANRABESS! It immediately has potential to become one of our new favorite pajama sets, and we can’t wait to score our own.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Tie Dye Pajamas Pants Set & Shorts Set for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.



Each of these sets comes complete with a tank top and a pair of adorable shorts, and it’s available in a variety of prints. While the majority of options are different tie-dye patterns, there is a leopard-print pick that’s equally eye-catching. The top has a retro tank silhouette that’s comfy and casual, and the bottoms are loose with plenty of stretch. Plus, the ruffle trim on the shorts helps make them so much more special than a pair of plain bottoms!

In terms of styling, it’s up to you. Tuck the top into the shorts, or let it hang out nonchalantly. In terms of fit, shoppers do say that this set can run slightly large. Feel free to order a size down, but we’re all about an oversized vibe right now. This set is meant to get you into the coziest mood before bed, and there’s no reason to take it off when you wake up. Think of these as all-day PJs!

