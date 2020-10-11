We May Have Found the Dreamiest Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever spot an item while you’re scrolling aimlessly in the wee hours that truly makes an impression? The day may go on as planned, but you’re still thinking about that perfect piece until you finally revisit it later and smash that “Add to Cart” button. Right now, we’re in serious fall fashion mode — which means sweater shopping! When it comes to staple fall sweaters, there are few that surprise Us anymore, but we spotted one that’s unique, chic and a total must-have.

This turtleneck from KIRUNDO was just released for the fall season, and it’s quickly become a major hit with shoppers. Can’t you see why? We’re brainstorming all of the fashion-forward ways to style it as the temperatures continue to drop!

KIRUNDO 2020 Winter Women’s Turtleneck Knit Sweater (Beige)

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Winter Women’s Turtleneck Knit Sweater for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This knit sweater is super roomy, cozy and comfortable. As it’s designed to be oversized, you can order your usual size — or size up if you want a more exaggerated fit. The subtle checked pattern instantly grabbed our attention — each of the eight shades available has thin white or grey lines that create a sleek graphic print. All of the color combinations pair together perfectly, and the only issue we foresee is selecting just one!

On top, this turtleneck looks like more of a cowl neck sweater because it’s far more voluminous than other options on the market. No itchy necks here! It still has enough height to keep you warm and toasty during the day. We also dig the extra-long billowy sleeves on the sweater, which are cuffed right at the ends.

If you’re looking to instantly upgrade your sweater game, then this is the ideal pick for you. We will always have room in our hearts (and closets) for classic crewnecks and traditional V-necks, but this is a new level of glamour that we’re so ready to explore. You can wear it with jeans, leggings or even a leather skirt if you want to dress it up a bit for a fireside date. You can officially stop scrolling — we’ve found sweater heaven!

