11 Best Prime Day Luxury Hair Deals — Up to 55% Off Styling Tools and Products

Is your hair in need of a pick-me-up? We know just the place to find it! We’re not talking about booking an appointment at the salon — we’re talking about the deals available during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Tons of luxurious haircare items may be far out of your typical price range, but some of the current sale prices on styling products and hot tools make it far easier on the wallet. If you want to know what high-end haircare finds we’re currently eyeing, check out our list below!

Living Proof PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

When regular-strength dry shampoo doesn’t cut it, this formula can come to the rescue! Living Proof’s original dry shampoo formula is already amazing, but this advanced version actually mimics washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo in just a few sprays. Shoppers say the formula feels surprisingly lightweight and the product doesn’t build up on the scalp — plus, it softens the hair and adds great volume!

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner

What doesn’t this incredible leave-in conditioner do? In merely one product, your strands receive everything they need to feel soft, look smooth and stay protected. It’s suitable and safe for all hair types that crave a little extra nourishment.

Was $25 On Sale: $14 You Save 44% See it!

slopehill Hair Dryer

What’s most unique about this hair dryer is its seriously compact and lightweight design. Shoppers note it’s incredibly easy to handle — and claim it’s seriously quiet too. Another feature that’s excellent is the microfilter. It’s built-in to prevent particles from clogging up the engine, which keeps the filter tidy!

Was $300 On Sale: $133 You Save 56% See it!

BIO IONIC Styling Iron

Snag the smooth and sleek hair of your dreams with this straightener! The vibrating plates are infused with a natural volcanic rock mineral to help hydrate the hair, while the evenly-distributed heat leaves your hair pin-straight in a matter of minutes.

Was $230 On Sale: $179 You Save 22% See it!

Kenra Platinum Silkening Mist

If you want your strands to appear supremely glossy and shiny after styling, finish off your ‘do with this amazing mist! Your hair will look like you just left the salon after using this spray, plus it also helps flyaways stay put and will prevent frizz thanks to added humidity protection.

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Crème

Whether you’re getting ready to give yourself an at-home blowout or prefer to let your hair naturally air-dry, this styling cream can seriously come in handy! It’s essentially a leave-in conditioner, but it also adds shine to your hair and primes your strands for hot tools.

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush

Shoppers say this one-step blowout dryer brush is “hands down” the best one they have ever used! It’s easy to handle and can leave you with beautiful volume and shine in no time. With the three different temperature settings, you can create the best at-home blowout suited to your hair type.

Was $154 On Sale: $124 You Save 19% See it!

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Hair damage has met its match in this incredible bonding treatment! It’s especially great for strands which have been bleached, color-treated or weakened from extensive hot tool use. Been there! You actually use this before shampooing to help strengthen the hair before going in for the deep clean. It’s unlike any other type of treatment we’ve used in the past — and according to shoppers, it truly works!

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

TYMO Hair Straightener Brush

A brush like this one makes straightening easier for a variety of shoppers! It’s especially ideal for hair that’s extra curly or coily. Instead of flattening the hair with an iron, you’re brushing through each section with a brush that feels like a fine-tooth comb.

Was $60 On Sale: $35 You Save 42% See it!

T3 Singlepass Ceramic 1” Straightening and Styling Iron

This may look like your average straightener, but it’s so much more than that! The way the iron is shaped also allows you to create wavy looks and bouncy curls, all the while leaving your hair feeling soft and shiny.

Was $180 On Sale: $126 You Save 30% See it!

VODANA Professional GlamWave Ceramic Curling Iron

This larger barrel curling iron has the perfect size to give your locks soft curls that look totally effortless! And if you have shorter hair, it’s the ultimate tool to help create volume and bounce. There are a ton of different ways to utilize this curling iron to provide a glamorous style!

Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See it!

