21 Major Prime Day Deals That Are All Under $21

The déjà vu vibes are seriously strong today — Prime Day is officially back! The summer sale feels like it literally just happened, and here we are again — with our second chance to score incredible deals before Black Friday.

Right now, Prime members can shop to their heart’s content for anything and everything during the Prime Early Access Sale. Home, kitchen, fashion, beauty and electronics are all up for grabs with prices dropping down to 70% off — or more! If you have absolutely no idea where to begin, we found 21 different deals that are all $21 or less. Read on to shop — and of course, happy saving!

Fashion

Was $38 On Sale: $17 You Save 55% See it!

1. Square necklines, like the one on this MANGOPOP long-sleeve bodysuit, look flattering on virtually every body type. This is a great basic to have for the fall and winter — originally $38, now just $17!

2. This cropped sports bra top from Aoxjox is amazing for workouts, but the fun backless design also makes it totally passable as a going-out top — originally $25, now just $20!

3. Stock up and save big on these bestselling ribbed bralettes from selizo, which come in a six-pack assortment of different colors — originally $46, now just $20!

4. With the winter approaching, we’ll need cozy slippers like this Donpapa pair to keep our feet warm, plus they’re a staple gift for the holidays — originally $31, now just $19!

5. Snag an assortment of trendy hoop earring styles with this 14K gold plated six-pack set from 17 MILE — originally $29, now just $14!

Beauty & Personal Care

Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

6. If you deal with redness, which can happen more frequently in colder weather, you can help balance that out with this green tea-infused serum from innisfree — originally $28, now just $20!

7. Brighten up your complexion by giving your skin its daily dose of vitamin C with the help of this massively popular anti-aging serum from Vichy — originally $29, now just $20!

8. You can use this intensive restorative cream from Avène for issues including scarring, excessive dryness, wound care and so much more — originally $28, now just $20!

9. Never mess up a cat eye look again with the help of this precise liquid liner from LORAC, which you can pick up in two different colors — originally $22, now just $19!

10. Banish lip dryness by carrying around the cult-favorite LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask wherever you go this fall and winter — originally $24, now just $17!

11. Whitening your teeth has never been easier when you have the Colgate Optic White pen by your side (or in your purse) — originally $25, now just $17!

12. Get all of the metabolism-boosting and health benefits of apple cider vinegar without the awful taste by taking these gummies from Goli — originally $19, now just $13!

Home, Kitchen & Electronics

Was $40 On Sale: $10 You Save 75% See it!

13. This Martex lightweight blanket is ultra-soft and the perfect simple throw you can cozy up in — originally $40, now just $10!

14. Julia Chid’s iconic Mastering the Art of French Cooking cookbook is ideal if you want to become the master of your kitchen — originally $45, now just $20!

15. You seriously won’t find a better deal on a queen-sized bedspread than this three-piece set from VCNY — originally $64, now just $20!

16. Get your mornings off to a healthy start by whipping up a smoothie in this single-serve blender from Hamilton Beach — originally $33, now just $20!

17. These oven mitts from KitchenAid protect your hands from heat and have silicone grips so you don’t slip and make an unwanted mess — originally $28, now just $13!

18. Scoop up this awesome JoyJolt six-glass set that’s uniquely shaped like soda cans before this deal is gone for good — originally $35, now just $18!

19. Shoppers say these Boean wireless earbuds are a solid “bang for your buck,” and their Prime Day price makes them an absolute steal — originally $60, now just $19!

20. Not only are you snagging a third generation Echo Dot with this incredible deal, you also get two smart lightbulbs that change colors — originally $64, now just $18!

21. Never run out of phone battery while you’re on-the-go with this incredibly compact portable charger from iWALK — originally $35, now just $21!

